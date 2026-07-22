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Olandria Carthen And Nic Vansteenberghe Breakup

Olandria Carthen And Nic Vansteenberghe Have Officially Called It Quits

One of our favorite 'Love Island' couples Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe have split.

Published on July 22, 2026
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Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe
Source: Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe

It’s the end of an era. Our favorite ‘Love Island’ couple Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe have called it quits a year after leaving the villa. But the two are still friends, PEOPLE exclusively reports.

Fans fell in love with the beautiful couple after they had undeniable chemistry on ‘Love Island’ and when they continued their love story off the show, we eagerly tuned in. They were dubbed “Nicolandria” on the December cover of Glamour Magazine, in a story titled “The Year of Nicolandria.” But with individual careers, it seems “distance” was a significant part in their breakup.

Olandria Carthen And Nic Vansteenberghe Breakup

“The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection,” a source told PEOPLE. “They still remain close friends. They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible.”

Fans have been speculating the two had split for months because they hadn’t posted anything on social media together. Back in June, she told Cosmopolitan,

“I’m never that invested in someone’s relationship, and I’m not living for the internet. I don’t always post what people want me to or always do what people want me to do,” she said. “Why does it matter if me and Nic are together? Even when we were at Coachella, people in the comments were like, ‘Oh, I just needed proof that they saw each other this week.’ Why are you so invested in people that don’t know you?”

Neither Olandria or Nic have commented on the breakup, but both are going to be fine either way. Sending peace and prayers to our girl!

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Glamour Magazine Love Island Newsletter Nic Nic Vansteenberghe Olandria Olandria Carthen The Year of Nicolandria

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