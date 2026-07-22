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Teyana Taylor’s Wild & Free Locs Are Back - And We Are Obsessed

Teyana Taylor’s Wild & Free Locs Are Back – And We Are Obsessed

The Rose from Harlem brought back her waist-length locs and paired them with a sexy Saint Laurent shorts suit while promoting her newest film.

Published on July 22, 2026
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Netflix's "72 Hours" New York Special Screening
Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Teyana Taylor is loc’d up—again.

The Rose from Harlem switched up her hair this week, bringing back the natural faux loc style we love on her. Teyana wore the look while promoting her newest project, 72 Hours, and shut down the film’s premiere in a funky, fresh, and polished shorts suit. Once again, she showed the world why she will forever be that girl.

Her waist-length loc extensions were gathered into a high ponytail, creating major volume around her face before cascading down her back. Her loc artist, WILDFLOWHER LOCS, created the hair using the brand’s custom Wild & Free Style loc extensions.

Loose curls and textured strands gave the style its natural finish, while sculpted baby hairs framed her face. Oversized sunglasses, a nude lip and large gold hoops completed the beauty moment.

Teyana Taylor Gives Shorts Suiting The Saint Laurent Treatment

Netflix's "72 Hours" New York Screening
Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

For the premiere, Teyana wore an oversized, double-breasted Saint Laurent blazer with coordinating Bermuda shorts. She skipped a shirt underneath, allowing a sculptural gold necklace to fall along her chest.

Brown pointed pumps sharpened the menswear-inspired fit and brought a sexy finish to the oversized tailoring. The combination of statement jewelry, textured locs and suiting gave exactly what is was supposed to give.

The Netflix comedy follows a 40-year-old advertising executive who joins a group of twenty-somethings for a Miami bachelor-party weekend after they accidentally add him to their group chat. Teyana stars alongside Kevin Hart, Mike Epps, and more. 72 Hours begins streaming July 24.

Fans know this is not Teyana’s first time wearing the Wild & Free locs. In December 2023, WILDFLOWHER LOCS created the custom extensions for her appearance at the Academy Museum Gala. She paired the dramatic ponytail with a black Versace gown, loose tendrils, and small accessories woven throughout the hair.

She continued returning to the style in 2024 and 2025, pairing it with unforgettable dresses, suiting and heels. From her pixie era to her custom lace front moments, Teyana is a true hair chameleon. She matches her hair with her vibe – serving a lewk every time.

At this point, there is no question the Golden Globe winner can make just about anything look good—and have us obsessed in the process.

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