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Ruka Braiding Hair Is Coming To Sephora This Summer

Meet Ruka, The Black-Woman Owned Braiding Extensions Brand Heading To Sephora

Ruka Hair is giving braid lovers another option for both safety and slay.

Published on July 21, 2026
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  • Ruka is the first Black woman-owned hair extension brand to launch at Sephora in 20 years.
  • Ruka's patent-pending, biodegradable extensions are designed to look, feel, and perform like natural hair.
  • The Sephora launch provides Black women with more choice and confidence in their braiding hair purchases.
African-american woman getting box braids styled at home
Source: Alida Garcia / Getty

Attention braid baddies, this article is for you. For the first time in 20 years, a Black woman-owned hair extension brand is coming to Sephora. The launch brings braiding bundles created with Black women in mind to shelves already carrying Beyoncé’s Cécred, Danessa Myricks Beauty, Fenty Beauty and other products we regularly reach for.

For those who love the protective style, this news is right on time.

Summer always brings out our love affair with braids. Whether we’re choosing medium-sized individuals, knotless braids, boho braids, box braids, cornrows or classic plaits, warmer temperatures have us ready to book an appointment and sit in the chair for however long it takes.

Black woman braiding friend's natural hair at home
Source: Alida Garcia / Getty

Michelle Obama and her daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, recently showed off different braided looks during the Obama Presidential Center opening. Keke Palmer, Olandria, and more have also been rocking the protective style this summer.

Braids reflect our beauty and everything our hair can be. They allow us to switch up our looks, protect our strands and take a break from daily styling.

But finding the right braiding hair can help a style last longer, protect our natural hair, and deliver the exact look we want can be difficult. Especially when looking for synthetic hair wefts. And let’s not forget recent reports about potentially harmful chemicals found in some synthetic braiding hair.

Ruka Hair wants to give us another option.

Ruka Hair Is Bringing Braiding Extensions To Sephora

Tendai Moyo and Ugo Agbai co-founded Ruka in 2020 after dealing with a problem Black women know well: finding extensions that match our textures without sacrificing quality, safety or ethics.

Tendai was born in Zimbabwe, while Ugo was born in Nigeria. They created a company centered around women who have spent far too long making do with whatever hair available.

“We know what it feels like to have to make do because it doesn’t seem like what’s out there is created for you,” the founders write on the company’s website. “And that’s exactly why we have decided to make the outsiders our insiders.”

Ruka created its patent-pending Synths 2 fiber as an alternative to traditional plastic-based synthetic hair. According to the brand, its collagen-based extensions are biodegradable and hypoallergenic. They are also made without several harsh chemicals associated with some synthetic braiding hair.

The extensions are designed to look, feel, and perform like natural hair.

The Sephora launch makes the hair easier to find and introduces another choice beyond the packs many of us have purchased for years without knowing exactly what was inside them. And it’s about time.

Black women should be able to protect our crowns, switch up our looks, and leave the beauty-supply store feeling confident about what is inside the bag.

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