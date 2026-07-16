Subscribe
Close
HelloBuzz

Lupita Nyong’o’s Golden Goddess 'Odyssey' Beauty Breakdown

Lupita Nyong’o’s Golden Goddess Glam Came Courtesy Of Beauty Supply Store Lashes

The actress gave us Nubian queen beauty at The Odyssey premiere—and her standout lashes are easier to find than you think.

Published on July 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Lupita Nyong'o wore a stunning gold Baroque lace gown with a sheer skirt and Sabyasachi pearl choker.
  • Her makeup featured dramatic, feathery lashes created with affordable beauty supply products.
  • Lupita's radiant glow came from a dry body oil that added shine without greasiness.
"The Odyssey" New York Premiere
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

There was a goddess on The Odyssey premiere red carpet on July 14, and her name was Lupita Nyong’o. The actress, who plays Helen of Troy and her sister in the film, looked absolutely flawless. Lupita glowed from head to toe as she made her rounds in front of the cameras.

She used The Odyssey moment to give us a golden goddess look. We’re talking Egyptian vibes. We’re talking Nubian queen. And we are still obsessed.

The Odyssey Premiere: Lupita Nyong’o Slays In A Baroque Lace Golden Gown

The Black Panther star wore a gorgeous gold gown from Nicholas Oakwell Couture. The strapless design featured Baroque lace, a fitted corset and a sheer illusion skirt.

Lupita completed the look with a Sabyasachi pearl choker, gold strappy heels and a custom Olympia Le-Tan clutch inspired by Homer’s The Odyssey.

"The Odyssey" New York Premiere
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Her hair—her literal crown and glory—was styled by Vernon François. He shaped Lupita’s natural fro into an asymmetrical silhouette that framed her beautiful cheekbones and deep chocolate skin.

And while the fit was fabulous, Lupita’s makeup took the moment over the top.

The Odyssey Premiere: Lupita Nyong’o’s Goddess Lashes Came From The Beauty Supply Store

Celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose created Lupita’s standout eye using products from I-Envy, a brand beauty lovers can find at local beauty supply stores.

Nick drew inspiration from the glamorous femme fatales of 1950s and 1960s. The references gave Lupita’s eyes a soft, seductive and dramatic finish.

He used the I-Envy Cluster Palette Kit, The Classic Timeless Wispy lashes, Super Strong Waterproof Glue, MaxiBond and the Press & Go Applicator.

“I first lined the lash lines with black eyeliner pencil,” Nick told HelloBeautiful. “Then I created custom lashes on Lupita by combining I-Envy The Classic Timeless Wispy.”

Nick loved the feathery spacing throughout the lashes. “It’s long, but the feathery spaces between the lashes make it look soft, seductive and feminine,” he explained.

He applied the strip lashes with the Press & Go Applicator and Super Strong Waterproof Glue. The waterproof formula was especially important during New York City’s heat wave. Nick then added two 12-millimeter clusters to the outer corners for more drama and lift. He sealed the lashes with I-Envy MaxiBond and strengthened the wing with black liquid liner.

Gold highlighter along Lupita’s inner corners and brow bones made her eyes pop even more.

The Secret Behind Lupita’s Head-To-Toe Glow

Lupita’s shine did not stop with her makeup. Nick applied Hume Dry Body Oil across her skin—a product Lupita introduced him to.

“I love it because it adds shine and hydration minus the grease,” he shared with Marie Claire.

Related Stories

The oil gave Lupita’s shoulders, arms, and chest the golden glow we could not stop looking at.

From the sculpted fro and golden gown to those luscious lashes, Lupita gave us a Nubian queen moment we loved. And the fact that we can recreate part of her red carpet glam with products from the neighborhood beauty supply? That is the kind of summer beauty tip and hack we need.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

beauty fashion Lupita Nyong’o Newsletter style

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

A woman in a neon green bikini taking a selfie in front of a white wall.

WCW, Vol. 31 — From Bisexual Baddies To Lesbian Ladies, 50 Queer Queens Worthy Of Our Women Crush

MadameNoire
Two portraits of a woman, one with long curly hair and a bright smile, the other with short curly hair and a serious expression, both wearing orange prison uniforms.

'Her Daughter Watched You Do This!' — Rapper Judy World, 28, Dead After Boyfriend's 'Jealous' Sister Stabs Her With Butcher Knife In Front Of 10-Year-Old Child

MadameNoire
A woman wearing a Yankees cap and crop top stands in a crowd at what appears to be a large outdoor event or concert, with a "JAY-Z" sign visible in the background.

Gorgeous Girls, Girls, Girls! The Finest, Flyest & Flossiest Shorties, ROC Girlies & More Who Embodied The Baddie Blueprint At JAŸ-Z’s Epic Yankee Stadium Takeover

Bossip
Three people sitting at a bar, one person smiling and holding a drink.

'The Next Move': Olandria, Jordan Chiles, Cari Champion & More Stars Announced As Guests On Questlove's New Talk Show [Exclusive]

Bossip
Trending
Black women fashion and style at the Jay-Z Yankee Stadium residency. Kiki Ayers, Kelly Augustine, Chrysty Gaither
16 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Black Women Put That Ish On For Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium Residency

A woman wearing a Yankees cap and sports bra, holding a pink purse, standing in front of a building. A smartphone charging on a white surface. Two rose gold Shark brand hair styling tools.
Entertainment  |  Shamika Sanders

5 Essentials You Need For The JAŸ-Z Concert

Beyonce capri pants, pedal pushers, jay z 30th style
Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Mutha Has Spoken: Thanks To Beyoncé Capri Pants Are Officially Back In Our Summer Rotation

20 Items
Pop Culture  |  Maui Bigelow

21 Black Beauties From The ’90s Who’ve Been Fine Forever

FIFA World Cup 2026 - round of 16Brazil v Norway
3 Items
Music  |  Shamika Sanders

Jay-Z 30: Beyoncé Performs ‘Can’t Knock The Hustle,’ Blue Ivy’s Piano Intro & More

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close