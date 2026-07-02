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Megan Thee Stallion Bottles Hot Girl Energy With Her First Perfume

Megan Thee Stallion Bottles Up Hot Girl Energy With Her First-Ever Fragrance

Megan Thee Stallion is expanding her beauty empire with Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum, a scent inspired by the confidence that’s become her signature.

Published on July 2, 2026

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Megan The Stallion perfume
Source: Megan The Stallion perfume

Megan Thee Stallion is giving Hot Girl Summer a signature scent. The Grammy-winning rapper and entrepreneur has officially announced the launch of Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum, marking her first fragrance and another exciting addition to her growing list of business ventures. From music and beauty partnerships to tequila and swimwear, Megan continues to prove she’s building much more than a chart-topping career.

For the Houston native, creating a fragrance seemed personal. “Perfume is the last thing you put on, but it’s the first thing people remember,” Megan said in a statement. “If you’ve ever hugged me, chances are you’ve asked what I was wearing, and now I can finally say it’s my own fragrance. Launching Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum really gave me the opportunity to develop a scent that captures my essence and also brings one of my favorite beauty essentials to life in a way that’s true to me.”

A close-up of a hand holding a glass bottle with an orchid-themed fragrance label against a fiery orange background.
Source: Courtesy of Bold PR / Courtesy of Bold PR

Megan Thee Stallion Launches New Fragrance

That personal touch is reflected throughout the fragrance. The fragrance blends creamy coconut milk with soft orchid and earthy vetiver, creating a warm, feminine, and alluring aroma. Megan also chose to make the fragrance unisex, emphasizing the idea that confidence and self-expression aren’t limited by gender. The packaging doesn’t shy away from the Hot Girl aesthetic either. Enclosed in a sculptural bottle shaped like a flame, the design has the Houston native written all over it.

Fans can get early access to Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum beginning July 5 via Ulta Beauty’s website and MeganTheeStallion.com. The fragrance officially launches online on July 8 before arriving in Ulta Beauty stores on July 11. It will retail for $84 for the 90 ml bottle and $29 for the 10 ml travel size.

We love this new venture for Megan and can’t wait to add a captivating aroma to our Hot Girl summer.

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Bold PR celebrity perfumes Grammy Hot Girl Houston Megan Thee Stallion Newsletter Summer Eau de Parfum Ulta Beauty

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