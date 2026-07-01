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Lori Harvey Named Chief Creative Advisor Of Gran Coramino

Lori Harvey Named Chief Creative Advisor For Kevin Hart’s Tequila Brand, Sizzles In Bikini Shoot

Lori Harvey will take over the next chapter of Kevin Hart's Gran Coramino Tequila brand, bringing luxury to the forefront.

Published on July 1, 2026

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A woman in a green and black swimsuit lying on grass with a bottle of Corralejo tequila in the foreground.
Source: Gran Coramino / Gran Coramino

Lori Harvey is proving that there’s no rest for an IT GIRL as she takes over as Chief Creative Advisor for Kevin Hart’s tequila brand, Gran Coramino, while flaunting her bangin’ baaaawdy in a sizzling photoshoot.

Bringing an added boost of luxury to the brand, Harvey will take over the Coramino Woman platform to help curate experiences that “celebrate style, culture, community and modern celebration,” according to a press release. The 29-year-old mogul in the making will help usher in a new era and become the only celeb—aside from Hart himself—to act as the face of the brand.

A person reading a book while relaxing on a blanket in a grassy field, with a bottle of alcohol nearby.
Source: Gran Coramino / Gran Coramino

“We’ve spent the last four years building Gran Coramino Tequila with me at the center,” Hart said of the move. “As the brand has grown exponentially, we knew it was time to expand our focus on the female audience and bring in a woman who our audience trusts and has the creative vision to launch the Coramino Woman campaign and initiative. Lori is the perfect choice, her audience is loyal, her taste is impeccable and she is an expert in fully immersing herself into a brand’s eco-system to make a real impact. I’ve always said I am just getting started, and betting on Lori the way I bet on myself is another example of how Gran Coramino is the tequila for the Hardest Workers in the room.”

According to a press release from the brand, Gran Coramino saw an 85% boost in sales last year, and with Harvey positioned as the right person to harness the buying power of women, that growth is expected to continue. The model and influencer is also pulling double duty in her new role by appearing in the official ad for what the brand is calling #CoraminoSummer. A swimsuit and Lori go together real bad, so it’s only fitting that she’s wearing one in the official announcement post for her new position.

“Luxury, for me, has always been about intention. It’s about choosing quality, creating meaningful experiences, and surrounding yourself with things that feel authentic to who you are,” Lori said of her new role. “What Kevin created with Gran Coramino is more than a product; it’s a brand with purpose, standards, and a clear point of view. That’s why coming on as Chief Brand and Creative Advisor is so exciting because it’s a role where I have real creative impact. I can’t wait to help shape the next chapter of Gran Coramino in a way that speaks directly to women who appreciate elevated experiences and aren’t afraid to define success on their own terms. My goal is to create something that feels aspirational, effortless, and genuinely reflective of the lifestyle we’re building around the brand.”

There are plans to bring Gran Coramino to the people through curated activations and cultural events with Harvey leading the charge on shaping the brand narrative and putting the Coramino woman in the driver’s seat. With such mastery at crafting her personal brand, it makes sense that others would start to take notice. We’ll have our eyes peeled for what we know will be a hot summer with Lori leading the way.

A woman in a black and green bikini stands holding a bottle of Bacardi rum against a blue sky and lush greenery backdrop.
Gran Coramino
A person reading a book while relaxing on a blanket in a grassy field, with a bottle of alcohol nearby.
Gran Coramino
A woman in a bikini lying on the grass next to a bottle of Corralejo tequila.
Gran Coramino
SEE ALSO

Lori Harvey Named Chief Creative Advisor For Kevin Hart’s Tequila Brand, Sizzles In Bikini Shoot was originally published on bossip.com

Related Tags

Coramino Gran Coramino Hart Harvey Kevin Kevin Hart Lori Lori Harvey Newsletter

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