Subscribe
Close
Beauty

Eva Marcille Says Goodbye To Her Locs , Debuts Blonde Pixie

Eva Marcille Says Goodbye To Her Locs And Hello To A Stunning Blonde Pixie

Eva Marcille is embracing a fresh chapter with a throwback hairstyle that reminds us why she's always been a beauty chameleon.

Published on June 29, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Eva Marcille is showing the girls that sometimes the best way to evolve is to return to your original self. The model and actress has officially said goodbye to her signature locs, unveiling a bold, blonde pixie cut that is giving beautiful, nostalgic confidence.

Longtime fans probably remember when Marcille first burst onto the scene after winning America’s Next Top Model; her closely cropped blonde-ish hair quickly became one of her signature beauty looks. Now, years later, with an even shorter ‘do, she’s come full circle…and the look suits her just as effortlessly as it did back then.

OK! Magazine's So Sexy LA - Arrivals
Source: Paul Redmond / Getty

Celebrity hairstylist and Marcille’s cousin, Terrell Mullin, is the curator behind the beauty’s new sleek cut. The two documented the transformation, capturing the emotional moment as the California native’s locs were cut away strand by strand before revealing a chic, golden blonde pixie.

The color brightens her complexion while the cropped silhouette beautifully frames her striking facial features. In the final moments of the video, Marcille serves face with undeniable confidence, reminding everyone why she’s long been considered one of the industry’s most captivating women.

Eva Marcille Reveals Striking Blonde Pixie Cut

The transformation also appears to represent something deeper than a simple hairstyle change. In the video’s caption, Eva thanked Mullin “for uncovering this woman,” suggesting the cut was as much about rediscovering herself as it was about switching up her look. During a recent appearance on the BET show Four the Fellas, she emphasized that sentiment, saying, “I often look in the mirror and find who I am. And it’s not my hair; it’s not my clothes. It’s me.”

BET Awards 2026 - Red Carpet VIP Lounge
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Eva debuted her new look at the bet, pairing the blonde crop with a vibrant lime Muehleder Sania Knit mini dress that complemented her fearless beauty aesthetic. From long locs to a buzzed blonde crop, the multihyphenate continues to prove that she eats in just about any hairstyle she rocks.

Related Stories

We love it, Eva!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

2026 BET Awards America’s Next Top Model Black Hair Eva Eva Marcille Four the Fellas Getty Gilbert Flores haircuts Leon Bennett Marcille Muehleder Mullin Newsletter Paul Redmond Terrell Mullin

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Four glamorously dressed Black women in colorful outfits, including a yellow dress, a bronze sequined gown, a red bandeau top and skirt, and a green wrap.

Gorgeous Girls: Who Looked More Bangin' At The 2026 BET Awards?

Bossip
Rihanna attends A$AP Rocky Presents AWGE FW26 COLLECTION

'Shut The F*** Up': A$AP Rocky Responds To Critics Of His 'Don't Be Dumb' Tour Behavior, Calls Cap On Rihanna Disrespect

Bossip
WNBA: JUN 22 Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever

Alyssa Thomas Becomes The Latest Target Of Caitlin 'Coddle' Clark's Cult After Viral WNBA 'Altercation' [Op-Ed]

MadameNoire
GQ Bowl 2026 - Arrivals

This Is What True Love & Luxury Look Like! — See Photos Of Mya Danielle And NFL Star DeVonta Smith's Fairy Tale Wedding

MadameNoire
Trending
Javon'e Williams and Tia Mowry at NOBU Residences Los Cabos
6 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

5 Things To Know About Tia Mowry’s New Boo Javon’e Williams

20 Items
Pop Culture  |  Maui Bigelow

21 Black Beauties From The ’90s Who’ve Been Fine Forever

Amazon Prime Day
13 Items
Beauty  |  Tatayana Yomary

Amazon Prime Day 2026: 12 Beauty Brands You Need To Shop

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Ring Ceremony - Green Carpet
HelloBuzz  |  Lauren E. Williams

Mya Danielle And DeVonta Smith Just Gave Us One Of The Most Beautiful Weddings Of The Year

The Millennium Tour Presents: The Boys 4 Life Tour 2026 - Atlanta, GA
2 Items
Most Recent  |  Shamika Sanders

The Woman In The Red Dress + More Top Moments From The B2K vs Pretty Ricky Verzuz

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close