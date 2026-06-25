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GRWM: NFL Linemen Take Us To Paris Fashion Week

GRWM: NFL Linemen Charles Omenihu And Joseph Ossai Take Us To Paris Fashion Week

Commanders defensive lineman Charles Omenihu and New York Jets Defensive End Joseph Ossai are taking us with them to Paris Fashion Week Menswear.

Published on June 25, 2026

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Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Source: Candice Ward / Getty

We love when Black men put that ish on. Paris Fashion Week Menswear is one of our favorite times of year because it gives the real-deal fashion guys the opportunity to put on a show.

And Commanders defensive lineman Charles Omenihu and New York Jets Defensive End Joseph Ossai are taking us with them to Paris. These NFL ballers leave it all on the field and when it’s time to clean up, they clean up good.

Dressed in Dior boxers, Omenihu shows us what it like to pack his suitcases. He has one suitcase dedicated to his workout gear that stores his cleats and workout shoes because he’s even training on his days off. And the other, his favorite pieces. Fashion week for Ossai it an opportunity to show off his confidence. “I get to continuously show I’m one of the more fashionable players in the league and more fashionable athletes,” he shared.

Joseph Ossai

For Ossai, he always travels with a cologne bag. “That’s essential,” he says in his GRWM vlog. According to the lineman, he’s been “dibbling and dabbling” in fashion and is happy to show off all he’s learned in Paris. “Growing up this wasn’t really available to me. Being able to now have access to all this luxury brands and high fashion, it means a lot to me.”

The NFL is ripe with fashion killers. Think OBJ, Tyrod Taylor, Caleb Williams or Stefon Diggs. We love seeing them dip their toes into fashion while maintaining successful football careers.

Lock into our Instagram page for more of Omenihu and Ossai’s Parisian adventures.

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Caleb Williams Candice Ward Charles Omenihu Getty Joseph Ossai New York Jets Newsletter OBJ Omenihu Ossai Paris Paris Fashion Week Stefon Diggs Tyrod Taylor

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