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Curvy Girls, Consider This Your Summer Style Cheat Sheet

Celebrate your curves this summer! Discover how to embrace your body and style as a curvy girl with confidence.

Published on June 17, 2026

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  • Curves are in, so flaunt them with pride in stylish, body-positive fashion.
  • Layering and statement pieces can create chic, slimming looks for any body type.
  • Retro-inspired styles like high-waisted pants and scarf tops offer support and style.
A group of people in colorful, flamboyant outfits posing for a photo with a "Sun's Out Curves Out" sign in the background.
Source: Courtesy of Joce Blake / Courtesy of Joce Blake

It’s a curvy girl summer, yall.

It’s taken me a minute to feel comfortable in my skin and one way I execute that is by throwing a fit. A fit that fits me in the best ways and flatters all of me. Lizzo helped me love the body I am in instead of trying to be what society deems acceptable. Our bodies do so much for us and we take it for granted. My way of honoring that is by getting so fly.

In a day and age where curves rule all, it only makes sense to keep everyone from the slim goodies to the curvy cuties looking fashionable each season. Whether your curves resemble Beyonce or Jasmine Sullivan, now is the time to extenuate that hot body and not hide it. Know your best assets and flaunt them with pride, honey.

Here’s some expanded inspo for this summer:

Jersey Girl

Colorful collage of sports jerseys and apparel, including a red jersey with "Barcelona" text, a blue New York Knicks jersey, and a white jersey with "Caliente 89" text.
Source: Courtesy of Joce Blake / Courtesy of Joce Blake

It’s absolutely the time to throw on a fly jersey. With the Knicks making history in 5 and the FIFA World Cup games, this season is ideal for a sporty chic vibe. Pair it with a denim romper or playsuit for a look that is both comfortable and chic. Some of our faves like @NotoriousKia have even given us cool ways to style the classic jersey.

WSS

Fashion Nova

Etsy

EZILI Swim 

Layering Is Good

Try throwing one of your favorite sets over a pair of barrel jeans for the ultimate remix. You can also layer a printed peasant top over ripped denim skinnies for a bohemian spring or cool summer night vibe.

Make A Statement

Make a statement - four fashion images featuring colorful, patterned dresses and a gold sequined dress.
Source: Courtesy of Joce Blake / Courtesy of Joce Blake

Whether it’s a pair of denim covered in teddy bears or a dress with geometric patterning, it’s time to make a statement. Geometric patterns can be incredibly slimming and flattering on any curve, making them perfect for that 5-star all-inclusive restaurant or resort you’ve been eyeing.

AKIRA Sequin Crochet Minidress

AKIRA Chainmail Dress

Finesse Teddy Pants

MICAS Geometric Dress

Inspired by the 90s – 2000s

Collage of fashion items inspired by the 90s and 2000s styles, including a red dress, black pants, patterned heels, and a pair of high heels.
Source: Courtesy of Joce Blake / Courtesy of Joce Blake

Remember when the girlies would wrap a scarf as the top in the early 90s-2000s sitcoms? Bring that energy into this summer with high-waist pants or even high-waist bikinis that offer support while showing off what you were blessed with.

Related Stories

Mars the Label Jumpsuit

White Fox Cropped Pants

White Fox Sandals

AKIRA Embellished Wedge Sandal

Elevated Matching Sets

Elevated matching sets: yellow tiered dress, navy polka dot top and pants, black and white floral jumpsuit on a yellow background.
Source: Courtesy of Joce Blake / Courtesy of Joce Blake

I will always go for a matching set because they require little to no thought and can be remixed in so many ways. From apple and pear to Coke bottle shapes, there is a perfect set or look for every curvy body type this season.

MICAS Polka Dot Set

B FYNE Havana Set

Eloqui Matching Set

MICAS Matching Set

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

@NotoriousKia AKIRA Beyonce Curvy FIFA World Cup games Jasmine Sullivan Joce Blake Lizzo Mars the Label MICAS most recent Newsletter style Style Inspiration summer style what to wear

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