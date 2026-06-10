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Brad Pitt's Daughter Zahara Files To Drop His Last Name

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Daughter Zahara Files Legal Petition To Drop Her Father’s Last Name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara is on track to legally drop her father's last name amid years of estrangement.

Published on June 10, 2026

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Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara is on track to legally drop her father’s last name.

The 21-year-old is making moves in court to officially drop Pitt from her name, amid her estrangement from the actor. According to reports from TMZ, Zahara filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court asking for her new legal name to be “Zahara Marley Jolie.”

The recent Spelman grad did not provide any reasoning in her paperwork, but it’s no secret that she hasn’t been close to her dad in years. She hasn’t used Brad’s last name in a while, but now she’s looking to make the change legally binding.

A source close to Brad tells TMZ that they think Angelina’s actions are the reason for the estrangement, adding that it’s sad when one parent prioritizes alienating the other parent over celebrating their children’s achievements. Three of Brad’s other kids, Shiloh, Maddox, and Vivenne, have stopped using their dad’s last name, as well.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Brad was not present at Zahara’s recent college graduation. Sources told TMZ Brad did not contact his daughter about attending the ceremony.

When the graduate was called to receive her diploma, Zahara was introduced as Zahara Marley Jolie. While joining the Mu Pi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., at Spelman a few years back, she introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie then, too.

She spoke about her mother just weeks before walking across the stage, per Newsweek. The outlet reports that at a sorority event, Zahara called Angelina her role model and talked about her adoption.

“Our love for each other is a found one. I was adopted at 6 months old and given some of the most special and loving people as my siblings, with a mom who raised us on the value of helping others, being kind, and always striving for growth as people,” she reportedly said at the time.

Zahara went on to describe Angelina as “the most selfless, loving, and understanding woman” and added, “I am grateful to have had a role model to show me what it looks like to be a decent human being.”

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Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Daughter Zahara Files Legal Petition To Drop Her Father’s Last Name was originally published on bossip.com

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Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Angelina Angelina Jolie Brad Brad Pitt Los Angeles Superior Court Maddox Newsletter Pitt Shiloh Vivenne Zahara Zahara Marley Jolie

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