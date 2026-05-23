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Olandria Carthen Takes Her Style To Lagos

Olandria Carthen Touched Down In Lagos – And Sis Already Looks TF Good

The Bama Barbie is taking her style and beauty across waters - and we are obsessed.

Published on May 23, 2026

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Olandria Carthen and Lagos, Nigeria, is an obvious match made in heaven. Not only did the reality star and up-and-coming model turn heads within minutes of her arrival, but she continues to serve style, attitude, and plenty for the girls to talk about.

Fresh off her rookie Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut, Olandria touched down in Lagos over the weekend. She rocked a casual but cute airport fit. Olandria rocked a cropped gray Sports Illustrated Swimsuit hoodie, dark bottoms, and a black baseball cap.

See pics below from The Lagos Paparazzi.

Viral videos online show a superstar welcome for the Bama Barbie. In the shared content, fans greet Olandria with smiles, hugs, excitement, and multiple bouquets.

Olandria Carthen Steps Out In Lagos Looking TF Good

It’s no surprise that the press has kept up with the Love Island USA star throughout her visit. (And fans are eating up the content for a chance to see what Olandria is up to).

In videos from a night out in Lagos, the HBCU steps out looking ready to party. Giving full-on Barbie baddie vibes, Olandria wore a sparkling silver bra top with beaded detailing across the cups and straps. She paired the top with a tiny black ruched mini skirt, strappy black heels, and a metallic clutch.

Her long, dark waves fell over her shoulders, while her glowing makeup and glossy lips completed the look. Between the sparkle, the melanin, and the BAWDY, Olandria looked TF good.

Videos from the night also captured her dancing at Fomo nightclub, smiling for cameras, and enjoying the city. Because one thing about Olandria: wherever she goes, the cameras are going to find her.

While we don’t know the exact reason for her trip, Olandria did share with the press some of her activities. During a quick paparazzi interview after her arrival, Olandria shared that she was looking forward to visiting a school for girls. She also said she was ready to try authentic Nigerian food, including fufu and egusi soup. 

Keep the pictures coming, sis. We are here for it.

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