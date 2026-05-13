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Black Skin Needs Sunscreen & Here's What Dermatologists Say

Yes, Black Skin Needs Sunscreen—Here’s What Dermatologists Want You To Know

In honor of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, read what dermatologists want you to know about sunscreen, because Black skin needs it.

Published on May 13, 2026

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  • Melanin offers some protection, but Black skin is still vulnerable to sun damage and skin cancer.
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Source: Prostock-Studio / Getty

For years, many Black people grew up hearing the same thing: “Black don’t crack” and “Melanin protects us from the sun.” While melanin does offer some natural protection, dermatologists want people to know that darker skin is not immune to sun damage or skin cancer. In honor of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, read what dermatologists want you to know about sunscreen inside. 

As Skin Cancer Awareness Month continues, experts are urging Black communities to stop skipping sunscreen and start taking skin health more seriously. According to the American Cancer Society, one of the biggest misconceptions is that people of color cannot get skin cancer. 

Debunking The Misconception

The reality is that anyone can develop skin cancer. While people with darker skin tones may have a lower risk due to higher melanin levels, harmful ultraviolet rays can still damage the skin, accelerate aging, and increase the risk of serious skin conditions.

The problem is that skin cancer in Black people is often diagnosed later, making it more dangerous by the time it is discovered. That delay frequently comes from the false belief that sunscreen and skin checks are only necessary for lighter skin tones.

The Dangers Of Skin Cancer

A recent Yahoo Health report also highlighted how dangerous that misconception can be. The outlet noted that melanoma— one of the deadliest forms of skin cancer—can appear differently in people with darker skin. Instead of showing up in highly sun-exposed areas, it often develops on the palms of the hands, soles of the feet, underneath nails, or other areas people may not think to check.

Best Ways To Protect Your Skin

Dermatologists say daily sunscreen use is one of the easiest ways to protect your skin long term. Broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 can help shield against harmful UV rays, even on cloudy days or during short periods outside. And yes, Black skin absolutely benefits from it.

Thankfully, sunscreen formulas have improved over the years. Many newer products are specifically designed for melanin-rich skin and leave little to no white cast behind. Experts recommend looking for lightweight chemical sunscreens or formulas with zinc oxide blends that disappear more seamlessly into darker complexions.

Doctors are also encouraging monthly skin checks at home. Look for unusual moles, dark streaks under nails, sores that do not heal, or spots that change shape or color over time. The earlier skin cancer is detected, the easier it is to treat.

Stay Protected In The Sun

At the end of the day, sunscreen is simply about protection, prevention, and preserving your glow for years to come. Black skin deserves care, too, and that includes SPF every single day. So don’t fall for the misconception that Black skin doesn’t need sunscreen. 

Stay protected this summer. 

RELATED: Smell So Good: Best Perfumes That Always Get Compliments

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