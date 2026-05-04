‘The Daily Play With Joy Taylor’ Podcast Delivers Sports News Straight With No Chaser

Source: Isabella Costa / Isabella Costa

Joy Taylor knows ball. The veteran sports commentator is brining her knowledge of the game to a new podcast, ‘The Daily Play with Joy Taylor‘ on the Urban One Podcast Network. And if you like your sports news straight with no chaser, you’re going to want to tune in.

Joy is a self-proclaimed “opinionist,” and having her own podcast gives her a platform to do just that. What separates ‘The Daily Play With Joy Taylor’ from other sports podcasts currently on the market is its compact format. “I give my thoughts and perspective on the situation. I wanna give you the background first and then let you know what I think and we’ll be doing it every day,” she said in during a quick catch-up.

Keep scrolling to get into more details about Urban One Podcast’s new micropod.

HelloBeautiful: Tell Us About ‘The Daily Play With Joy Taylor‘

Joy Taylor: I’m gonna cover the top stories of the day, so you’ll be able to get what’s going on in sports that you need to know about – the biggest stories, the injuries, the teams that have been knocked out of the playoffs, the big trades, all of that stuff. I’ll give you the facts and then also give you my opinion.

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The show is about about five to 10 minutes every day. It’s like a micro pod. It really is like you’re in the car, you’re on your way home, you need to know what the biggest stories are. You’ve been in meetings all day, you haven’t been able to watch the sports shows. What’s the biggest few things everyone’s talking about? What happened and what does joy think? It really is like a very easy, quick thing to consume. You don’t have to be in front of your TV all day. You can be waiting for your nail appointment, pop it on and get all the answers.

HB: How do you navigate being a Black women in the sports journalism space?

JT: Obviously it’s a male dominated space and it has been traditionally really hard for women to break into the space. But I am hopeful with the progress that I’ve seen and the women who are in the space, particularly Black women who are absolutely crushing it and expanding the viewership and bringing in new eyeballs and just being the gold standard for the business. I also think that with the rise of women’s sports, with the premium that sports is right now, because we do watch it live, gambling has brought in a whole new aspect. You have so many sponsors who are trying to get a part of the events.Aathletes have become really celebrities in their own right at, at a really high level. I just think that there’s so much more opportunity for coverage for sports and for women to get into the space and do an amazing job.

Source: Isabella Costa / Isabella Costa

HB: Who are some Black women sportscasters you’re loving right now?

JT: I mean obviously Taylor Rooks is one of my best friends and I think she is the best interviewer in the business, man or woman. I think she just does such an incredible job getting people to tell their story from an interesting and unique perspective. Maria Taylor is doing an incredible job covering all sports and just dominating at NBC. She’s amazing. You have Jenae who’s doing incredible job. Um, I mean, there’s so many who are in the business Yeah. Who are just, just really excelling and, um, that’s just to name a few.

HB: People always have a problem when it comes to beautiful women knowing ball and being in a male dominated field. What do you have to say to people who always have something to say about that. It’s like, you can’t be good looking and smart.

JT: I always find it such an interesting conversation when people talk about people, women, and their looks in a media space, it’s an aesthetic platform. Like the men wear makeup and they have hair and makeup and they have wardrobe. Guys are not rolling out of bed on air (some of them are, and God bless ’em). And obviously the standard for what men have to look like is in hell compared to what women have to look. But it is a weird thing to me. That’s kind of part of the gig is putting yourself together.



If you diminished me to just my looks, you must think I’m pretty beautiful to have stayed in this business for almost 20 years. By the way I started in radio, no one can see you, so…

HB: How do you feel about the podcast industry as a whole?

JT: I think it’s really exciting. Everyone says that the the space is oversaturated. I disagree. I don’t think that just because there’s thousands of TV shows that they’re gonna stop making new TV shows. There’s always space for new voices and like with anything, it takes consistency and energy and work. I think it’s given people an entry to the business that is really unique. I think it’s given young people a really great opportunity to not just develop their skills, but create their own story and their own voice. It’s changed the barrier of entry in a lot of ways into the business, which I think is cool.

Catch ‘The Daily Play With Joy Taylor’ on all major platforms—including the Urban One Podcast Network, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts—paired with a “virtual video layer” for YouTube and social media.

