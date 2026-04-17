6 Times Samyra Stood On Business Against Fatphobia

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Artist and creator Samyra Miller continues to fight against size discrimination, as some OG influencers abandon the body positivity movement. Miller uses her sociology degree from Harvard and massive social media following to educate the masses without talking down to them. She gets in the field, rolling up to fitting rooms and illustrating the places that will not see her coins because of their limited options.

Fat people are in need of advocates more than ever. They face discrimination in the workplace, the doctor’s office, and while traveling. The hard-won attempts to reject the normalcy of fatphobic jokes, harmful stereotypes and systemic excursion are slipping away.

Reminding Us Shallow Inclusion Isn’t Enough

Samyra doesn’t advocate for the bare minimum. Her activism includes bodies of all sizes, including those with bodies larger than her own. She dives into the history of fatphobia deeply.

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As a performer, the Nola native releases tracks like “Plus-Size Freestyle” and “Supermodel,” connecting her followers to information with an undeniable energy that opens minds.

While people attempt to shame her in the comments Samyra and her lethal face card refute their ignorance with well-researched facts.

Fighting Ignorance With Research

She knows that, as a 2023 report found, “Obesity stigma does not prevent obesity.” Instead, it erodes mental health and prevents people from seeking the help they need. “The continuation of weight stigma, which is known to have a negative impact on mental and physical health, threatens the societal values of equality, diversity, and inclusion,” according to a 2022 article from eClinicalMedicine.

Her work directly shows up in the designer collabs that are extending sizes and the conversations that are seeing the contradictions in outreach that doesn’t reflect size ranges. She changes the landscape one well-timed adlib at a time. Babop!

See 6 times that Samyra stood on business about fighting fatphobia below.