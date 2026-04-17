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Civil Rights & Social Justice

6 Times Samyra Stood On Business Against Fatphobia

Plus-size creator and artist Samyra stands on business when fighting against fatphobia. See several times she went hard with her advocacy.

Published on April 17, 2026

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  • Samyra uses her platform to expose brands' limited size options and lack of commitment to body positivity.
  • Her activism centers mental and physical health, challenging the myth that stigma prevents obesity.
  • Samyra collaborates with influencers and creates music to drive conversations about size inclusivity in fashion.
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Artist and creator Samyra Miller continues to fight against size discrimination, as some OG influencers abandon the body positivity movement. Miller uses her sociology degree from Harvard and massive social media following to educate the masses without talking down to them. She gets in the field, rolling up to fitting rooms and illustrating the places that will not see her coins because of their limited options. 

Fat people are in need of advocates more than ever. They face discrimination in the workplace, the doctor’s office, and while traveling. The hard-won attempts to reject the normalcy of fatphobic jokes, harmful stereotypes and systemic excursion are slipping away. 

Reminding Us Shallow Inclusion Isn’t Enough

Samyra doesn’t advocate for the bare minimum. Her activism includes bodies of all sizes, including those with bodies larger than her own. She dives into the history of fatphobia deeply. 

As a performer, the Nola native releases tracks like “Plus-Size Freestyle” and “Supermodel,” connecting her followers to information with an undeniable energy that opens minds. 

While people attempt to shame her in the comments Samyra and her lethal face card refute their ignorance with well-researched facts. 

Fighting Ignorance With Research

She knows that, as a 2023 report found, “Obesity stigma does not prevent obesity.” Instead, it erodes mental health and prevents people from seeking the help they need. “The continuation of weight stigma, which is known to have a negative impact on mental and physical health, threatens the societal values of equality, diversity, and inclusion,” according to a 2022 article from eClinicalMedicine.

Her work directly shows up in the designer collabs that are extending sizes and the conversations that are seeing the contradictions in outreach that doesn’t reflect size ranges. She changes the landscape one well-timed adlib at a time. Babop!

See 6 times that Samyra stood on business about fighting fatphobia below. 

  1. When She Tried To Educate Cardi B

Cardi B joked about her fans selling out the plus-size options from her merch line. It struck a chord with many. Samrya spoke up. She addressed the joke directly. She tried to use the moment as a means of spreading information. The goal was to highlight the way that fatphobia impacts everyone, including women with bodies that look like Cardi B’s, who are often stigmatized by racist ideologies that reduce them to outdated stereotypes. 

Unfortunately, stans attacked Samyra’s attempts to educate. They drove her off of the internet for a while in the name of self-care. 

  1. When She Turned Down Tokenism

Brands reach out to Samyara on a regular basis, offering to send her merch. She replies asking if the merch is available in plus-sizes without fail. If they do not have it, she calls it out. She refuses to be the only fat person in the room, promoting brands that are not interested in engaging their plus-size consumers. 

  1. When She Pointed Out Plus-Size Brands Aren’t Exempt From Fatphobia 

Samyra went bra shopping at a store that exclusively held plus-size items to demonstrate just how difficult it can be to buy undergarments as a plus-size person. She reminded consumers that even in spaces that are supposed to be neutral, plus-size shoppers are subject to being treated differently depending on the size of their bodies, with her video.

  1. When She Linked Up With Ashley Graham 

Samyra lent her beauty to the Ashley Graham for JC Penney collection. Her presence showed the world that plus-size shoppers can be young college grads. She shocked social media by doing a collab video with Graham.

Graham was the first plus-size model on the cover of Sports Illustrated. It was a milestone for plus-size progress. Samyra appeared in a video for the collection later. 

  1. When She Acknowledged The OGs 

Samyra mentioned the people who paved the way for her voice during a 2025 interview with ESSENCE. She gave credit to Chasity Gardener, Gabi Fresh, and Nicolette Mason. They are the trio that called out Target for excluding larger bodies from its designer collections. 

  1. When She Hopped In The Booth To Protest 

Samyra was in LA when a collection dropped that did not include plus-sizes. She posted a video questioning how brands expected to sell extended sizes when they were continuously making them “ugly as hell.” 

She continued to send home the message by getting in the studio with her engineer to create “Plus-Size Freestyle,” a track that confronts the contradictions of the garment industry. 

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