Subscribe
Close
Obituaries

Ashlee Jenae Death Mysteriously During Tanzania Vacation

Influencer Ashlee Jenae Dies Mysteriously During Tanzania Trip, Suspicious Family Demands Answers From Fiancé

Ashlee Jenae's sudden passing during a joyous vacation has shocked many. Learn more about her tragic story and life.

Published on April 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Influencer Ashlee Jenae died unexpectedly during a trip to Tanzania, leaving her family with unanswered questions.
  • Her fiancé claims she died by suicide, but her family disputes this and calls the circumstances suspicious.
  • Authorities are investigating the case, and Ashlee's loved ones are rallying support while honoring her life.
Ashlee Jenae
Source: Ashlee Jenae / Instagram

This story sadly reminds us of the cases of Shanquella Robinson and Lauren Smith-Fields, whose mysterious deaths made headlines.

The death of Miami-based lifestyle influencer Ashlee Jenae, born Ashly Robinson, has left her family, friends, and supporters reeling, as painful questions continue to surround her sudden and inexplicable passing while on her birthday vacation in Tanzania. According to Yahoo! Entertainment, the 31-year-old was found unresponsive in her hotel room during what was meant to be a joyful trip celebrating both her b-day and recent engagement.

Jenae had been traveling with her fiancé, Joe McCann, and had shared glimpses of what appeared to be a happy, love-filled getaway on social media. Photos from the trip captured milestone moments, including her birthday celebration and a proposal that seemed to mark the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

The dream trip took a heartbreaking turn when Robinson was discovered unconscious in her room and later pronounced dead after being rushed to a local hospital.

In the aftermath, McCann reportedly told authorities that she died by suicide, specifically by hanging. However, that explanation has been met with deep pain and disbelief by her family, who say the circumstances feel “suspicious” and far from resolved. Ashly’s father has released a public statement on behalf of his grieving family via Facebook:

Ashly Robinson, was on what should have been one of the happiest trips of her life, a birthday celebration in Zanzibar, Africa. Ashly’s birthday was April 5, she just turned 31. Surrounded by beauty, love, and wildlife, she became engaged during a safari, an unforgettable moment that marked the start of a future she was so excited to build.

She and her fiancé, Joe McCann, were staying in a luxury villa at the Zuri Zanzibar, continuing what we believed was her dream trip. But just days later, that dream turned into our family’s worst nightmare. Ashly was found unconscious in her villa and was rushed to a local hospital, where her death was confirmed hours later.

Nothing about this loss feels real. One moment she was celebrating love and life in truly Ashly fashion, and the next, she was gone. The suddenness, the unanswered questions, and the distance from home have made this tragedy even more overwhelming for our family. At this time, there is an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ashly’s suspicious passing.

This story is currently going viral, and many have rallied around her family to offer support while also demanding that authorities investigate thoroughly.

We’ll continue following this story as it develops…

SEE ALSO

Influencer Ashlee Jenae Dies Mysteriously During Tanzania Trip, Suspicious Family Demands Answers From Fiancé was originally published on bossip.com

Related Tags

Ashlee Jenae Ashly Ashly Robinson Instagram Jenae Joe McCann Lauren Smith-Fields McCann Miami Newsletter Robinson Shanquella Robinson Tanzania Yahoo! Entertainment Zanzibar, Africa

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Ashlee Jenae

Influencer Ashlee Jenae Dies Mysteriously During Tanzania Trip, Suspicious Family Demands Answers From Fiancé

Bossip
Teyana Taylor attends The 9th Annual REVOLVE Festival

Teyana Taylor Sizzles In Stunning Silver Shades & A Net Nude-Illusion Dress At The Revolve Festival During Coachella

Bossip
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA -- Pictured: Shamea Morton Mwangi -- (Photo by: Michael Serine/Bravo) NUP_208387_01219.jpg 2025 Bravo Media, LLC

She Can Go — Shamea Morton Teases The ‘RHOA’ Housewife She’d Love To See Lose Her Peach [Exclusive]

MadameNoire
BNP Paribas Open 2026 - Previews

Coco Gauff Defends Appearance In New Ad: 'My 4C Hair Is Good Enough For A High-Fashion Brand'

MadameNoire
Trending
7 Items
Celebrity News  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Celebrity Style From The 2026 Fashion Trust Awards

"Aftershock" New York Screening
News  |  Keyaira Boone

Journalist Janai Norman Deserved More Than A Quiet Goodbye

Invest Fest 2024
20 Items
Entertainment  |  Keyaira Boone

Listen Up, Sis! 20 Black Women Dominating Podcasting

Angel Reese Celebrates Victoria's Secret Season of Strapless
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Angel Reese Makes History As The First WNBA Athlete To Star In A Victoria’s Secret Campaign

Celebrities Attend 2024 US Open
Celebrity News  |  Lauren E. Williams

Noah Lyles & Junelle Bromfield Say’ I Do’ With A ‘Shades Of Melanin’ Themed Wedding

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close