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Scot Louie Hosts Mixology Class To Celebrate Shein Collection

To Us! Scot Louie Hosts Mixology Class To Celebrate Shein Trends Collection

To us! Cultural tastemaker and vibe provider Scot Louie hosted a mixology class to celebrate his Shein collection.

Published on April 10, 2026

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Scot Louie x Shein Mixology & Dinner

To us!

Celebrity stylist, cultural tastemaker and certified vibe provider, Scot Louie, combined the best of his worlds, this week, with a mixology class in celebration of his Spring/ Summer trends collection with Shein. And it makes total sense, with countless viral Tik Tok audio, it was an organic way to show off the things he loves most, fashion, drinks and fun. His trend edit with Shein packs both. Filled with flirty pieces like a satin mermaid skirt, statement tops like the metallic bra perfect for Coachella, or a denim short set with faux leather lapels serving quiet luxe, a time will be had in his pieces.

Scot Louie x Shein Mixology & Dinner
Source: A.Krusberg / A.Krusberg

The intimate dinner and mixology experience at Apotheke NYC, brought out the likes of Jenee NaylorDeAndre BrownBlake NewbyChee SmallsCarolyn GrayPierrahDestiny OwusuMarissa Pelly and more who all wore their favorite pieces from the collection. According to the media alert, the room doubled as a living lookbook with tailored suiting, textured layers, soft neutrals, and statement accessories all in conversation with the collection on display.

Scot Louie x Shein Mixology & Dinner
Source: A.Krusberg / A.Krusberg

Louie worked the room while fabulously hosting, toasting, and even stepping behind the bar as cocktails were crafted. It was a photo opp at every turn.

Louie’s collection is currently available on Shein. Shop, here.

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A.Krusberg Apotheke Blake Newby Carolyn Gray Chee Smalls DeAndre Brown Destiny Owusu Jenee Naylor Louie Marissa Pelly Newsletter Pierrah Scot Louie

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