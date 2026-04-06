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Tracee Ellis Ross Dropping New Eyewear Just Makes Sense

Tracee Ellis Ross Dropping A New Eyewear Collection Just Makes Sense

The style star is bringing her love of bold frames to a limited collection with Emmanuelle Khanh.

Published on April 5, 2026

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Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 07, 2025
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Tracee Ellis Ross does not just get dressed. Sis slays.

The Girlfriends star creates gag-worthy looks from head to toe, which is exactly why her new eyewear drop feels right on time.

Tracee Ellis Ross Is An Eyewear Designer – Get Details On The Fashion Icon’s Next Style Chapter

The actress, beauty founder, and certified fashion favorite is working with legacy French label Emmanuelle Khanh on the collection. If you are a fan of Tracee’s, then you know the two go together real bad.

Tracee’s eyewear is as fly as other parts of her fits. Like bright bag that adds a pop of color, or a molded earring that oozes glamour, Tracee’s glasses help complete here looks. She knows the size, color, and design of a frame can change everything – and Tracee is pouring this knowledge into her new capsule.

The Roku star jumped on social media to tease her new glasses. In an editorial shoot, she wears giant black visor sunglasses, denim shorts, a loose denim top, sheer black tights, and slingback heels.

In a less polished approach, Tracee promotes her collab with Emmanuelle Khanh alongside her personal style. She dropped a reel rotating through a series of frames, from bold green optical glasses to red wire frames.

Tracee captioned the content, “Finally!”

Did You Know Tracee Has Worn Glasses Since Childhood?

Tracee has worn glasses since childhood, according to quotes dropped by Emmanuelle Khanh. So it only makes sense that she would want to create frames as fabulous as she is.

“I know glasses, and I love glasses, especially frames that are bold and offer a bit of glamour,” she added.

The new limited collection drops on April 7. So, get your coins ready now.

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