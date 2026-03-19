WNBA And WNBA Players Association Finally Agree To New CBA, $7 Million Salary Cap

CBA deal dramatically increases WNBA player salaries, with top players earning over $1.4 million.

Revenue sharing agreement ties player earnings to league's success, incentivizing growth.

Union leaders highlight deal as a win for player empowerment and collective bargaining.

Source: David Berding / Getty

The WNBA has delivered a landmark moment for women’s sports, as the league and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association reached a groundbreaking agreement in principle on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA). According to ESPN, after more than a year of tense negotiations—and over 100 hours of marathon bargaining sessions in the final stretch—the deal arrives just 51 days before the league’s milestone 30th season, ensuring the 2026 campaign will tip off on time.

This new agreement is being celebrated as nothing short of transformational. At its core is a massive financial leap forward for players. The salary cap is set to skyrocket to approximately $7 million—up from just $1.5 million in 2025—signaling a dramatic investment in the league’s talent. Top-tier players will now be eligible for “supermax” salaries around $1.4 million, while the average salary is expected to climb to about $600,000. Even more striking, the minimum salary will exceed $300,000, a staggering jump from roughly $66,000 under the previous deal.

Source: John Nacion / Getty

Said WNBPA executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson:

“I think this can be summed up in two words: player empowerment … players coming to the table and standing on business and being reminded of the collective voice and of what it means to be in a union and the power of this union,” Jackson said. “They never forgot it, and they have taken it, like they always do, to the next level.”



Equally significant is the long-fought victory in revenue sharing. Players are set to receive nearly 20% of league revenue on average over the life of the agreement—an achievement that reflects both the league’s rapid growth and the players’ unified push for a fairer economic model. This shift ties player earnings directly to the league’s success, creating a system where rising popularity translates into real financial gains for athletes.

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Said Nneka Ogwumike:

“We’re just really grateful to be able to come to a deal,” Ogwumike said. “We’re proud of ourselves. And quite frankly, we always told you all we were going to stand on business, and that’s what this looks like.”



Beyond salaries, the agreement is expected to enhance overall player benefits and working conditions. It will codify improvements such as better travel standards, expanded support systems, and upgraded resources across teams—further professionalizing the league and elevating the player experience.

The tone surrounding the deal is one of pride and empowerment. Union leaders emphasized that this agreement represents players “standing on business” and harnessing the full strength of collective action. The deal not only rewards today’s stars but also ensures that future players will enter the league without the financial limitations of the past.

Ultimately, this new CBA marks a turning point. Fueled by surging viewership, investment, and cultural impact, the WNBA is entering a new era—one where its athletes are finally compensated in a way that reflects their value. It’s a victory not just for the players, but for the entire sport.

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WNBA And WNBA Players Association Finally Agree To New CBA, $7 Million Salary Cap was originally published on bossip.com