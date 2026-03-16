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2026 Oscars: Michael B. Jordan Wins 'Best Actor'

2026 Oscars: Michael B. Jordan Wins ‘Best Actor,’ Autumn Durald Arkapaw Makes History

Michael B. Jordan became the sixth Black man to win "Best Actor" at the Academy Awards for his role of twin brothers in 'Sinners.' And Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history, becoming the first woman to ever to win Best Cinematography.

Published on March 16, 2026

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98th Oscars - Press Room
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The 98th Academy Awards might be over, but history has been made. A deafening applause could be heard throughout the Dolby Theatre and Hollywood when Michael B. Jordan’s name was called for “Best Actor.” The ‘Sinners’ actor joins the small fraternity of Black actors who’ve won the accolade, which includes Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Will Smith, Sidney Portier and Forest Whitaker. All of whom, MBJ thanked in his acceptance speech.

He thanked his collaborator and friend Ryan Coogler, the director of ‘Sinners,’ for giving him “an opportunity and space for me to be seen.” He added, “I love you too, bro.”

In the beginning of his speech, he thanked God, his mother who has been his award season date, leading up to this moment. He gave all his costars their flowers while specifically naming Wunmi Mosaku, Hailee Steinfeld and Delroy Lindo, who was one of the first to congratulate him after his win.

He also praised the audience for supporting him. “Everybody in this room and everybody at home for supporting my career. I know you guys want me to do well, and and I wanna do that because you guys bet on me. So thank you for keeping on betting on me.”

Sinners Wins 4 out of 16 Awards

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-PRESS ROOM-TROPHY
Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

While ‘Sinners’ was nominated for 16 record-breaking awards, they only took home four: Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography for Autumn Durald Arkapaw, and Ludwig Göransson for Best Original Score. Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first WOC to win in this category.

98th Oscars - Press Room
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

During his acceptance speech for ‘Best Original Screenplay,’ Coogler thanked his wife and the producer of the film Zinzi Coogler and children.

“Zinzi, you’re the best wife and mom in the world. Every day I get to spend with you is better than the one that came before,” Coogler said. “And to my parents who are here, thank y’all for all the memories. Thank y’all for making me believe in myself. And to my babies that are at home watching, I apologize for all the time away. Dad loves you. Memories are all we have. I hope I’ve given you some great ones.”

Congrats to all winners!

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98th Academy Awards Coogler Delroy Lindo Forest Whitaker Hailee Steinfeld Ludwig Göransson MBJ Michael B. Jordan Newsletter Ryan Coogler Sidney Portier Wunmi Mosaku Zinzi

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