7 White Celebrities Who Have Publicly Supported Black People 

Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

The Pass The Mic initiative might be over, and the black squares might have gone away, but there are still some White people with the courage to speak out against injustice, like Sophia Bush. Allies in Hollywood have spoken up about the need to support Black people who are fighting to tell their stories.

White Allies Speaking Up

They are using their popularity and their profits to direct attention and resources to Black creatives in their own way, without centering themselves. It might be less popular today than it was in 2020, but that makes it even more important to recognize when they do the right thing by talking to their peers instead of repeating what we already know to us.

Are we handing out cookout invitations? Hell no! But we are appreciating people who are using their voice to point out injustice.

See 7 White people with no problem rooting for everybody Black out loud below.

Sophia Bush

Bush asked White people to speak up for Black people during an interview at the NAACP Image Awards. Her actions were an example of true allyship. She acknowledged her status as a guest at the table of Black excellence in an interview with Refinery29 that she did with her friend and business partner, Nia Betts, at her side.

“Art is always political,” said Bush. “As the White friend at this event, I’m gonna go ahead and say to the women who look like me — to the men who look like me — it’s incredibly important to remember that so much of what we love in America comes from Black culture.”

The NAACP Awards is not the first time that Bush has dived into advocacy. She was a loud voice of the Me Too movement, using her fame to fight for safer working environments for women in the entertainment industry.