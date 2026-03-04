Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

Olandria Carthen Is A Vision Of Art At Le Grand Dîner Du Louvre

Olandria Carthen was the art wearing a Khaled & Marwan Couture gown to the Le Grand Dîner Du Louvre fundraising event in Paris.

Published on March 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Grand Dîner du Louvre - Arrivals Photocall
Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Olandria Carthen continues to captivate us with her fashion. The bonafied it-girl popped out at Le Grand Dîner Du Louvre fundraising event in Paris wearing a Khaled & Marwan Couture gown that embodied the holy essence of the city.

Olandria Carthen Le Grand Dîner Du Louvre

The Grand Dîner du Louvre - Arrivals Photocall
Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Carthen looked regal in the sheer dress and corset bodice adorned with ornate jewels and velvet choker with dramatic sleeve puffs. The look fit the theme, Le Louvre, la nuit—The Louvre, by night. Other attendees included designers Christian Louboutin, Jean Paul Gaultier, Camille Miceli, and Iris Van Herpen.

Grand Diner du Louvre
Source: WWD / Getty

Carthen and Paris go together real bad. The reality TV star was a fixture in the front row at Paris Fashion Week where she wore designers like Robert Wun, Rahul Mishra and Valentino. She recently hit up Milan for the Roberto Cavalli show.

Olandria continues to rise in the fashion ranks. She gets invited to all the fashion events and designers seem to love working with her. And if there’s one thing for sure, we love looking at her!

SEE ALSO

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Beyonce Celebrates the Release of Her New Album "Dangerously in Love" - Arrivals by Galella Ltd

Don't Say My Name, Say My Name: Beyoncé's Father Mathew Knowles Abruptly Ends Interview After Tina Knowles Mention

Bossip
Dior - Paris Fashion Week Fall 2026 - Front Row

Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Women Dominating Culture, Confidence, And Our Timelines, Vol. 13

MadameNoire
US-ENTERTAINMENT-OSCARS-NOMINEES

‘Sinners’ ’ I Lied To You’ Is Set To Make Black History

Bossip
Vivienne Westwood: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026

'I'm All Better Now' — Ice Spice Shocks Fans Revealing Illness Led To Her Drastic Weight Loss

MadameNoire
Trending
9 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Swoon-Worthy Celebrity Looks From The 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA - Arrivals
7 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Celebrity Fashion We Loved From The 2026 SAG Awards

Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson: Do They Go Together Real Bad?

Happy Black Woman Laughing while Applying Skincare Face Cream
10 Items
Beauty  |  Sammy Approved

Lotions That Make You Smell So Good People Will Ask What You’re Wearing

Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
8 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

7 School-Style Looks To Wear To Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close