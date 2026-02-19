Subscribe
Pop Culture

Eva Marcille Reacts To Netflix's ANTM Doc: 'I Had No Idea'

Eva Marcille Says She Was ‘Gobsmacked’ By Netflix’s ‘Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model’ Doc

Eva Marcille reacts to Netflix's ANTM documentary, revealing she was "gobsmacked" by the exposé and had no idea what was going on.

Published on February 19, 2026

2026 King Holiday Observance - 2026 MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Eva Marcille is breaking her silence about the recently released ‘Reality Recap: Inside America’s Next Top Model’ documentary on Netflix. According to the cycle three winner, who wowed the judges with her confidence, walk and striking photos, she was “gobsmacked” by the exposé.

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Marcille opened up about her experience on the controversial show. “I watched it and after I watched it, I was gobsmacked,” she revealed. “I was in awe. … my mouth was wide open. To be a part of a club, and not know what’s going on in the club is crazy.”

Marcille is one of the more successful models from the ‘ANTM’ franchise.From roles on BET to a stint on RHOA, she has remained in the headlines for her endeavors.

eva marcille tyra banks americas next top model
Source: F. Micelotta / Getty

According to Marcille, she wasn’t asked to be apart of the doc. “It was very surprising,” she added. When asked specifically about cycle one contestant Shandi Sullivan, who allegedly suffered sexual abuse on-camera that producers positioned as her cheating on her husband for a storyline, she called it “horrible.”

“That environment could not exist without producers aiding and embedding what was going on,” she said. The “All The Queens Men” actress can’t seem to get away from being asked about ANTM, which she credits with launching her career.

“What I will say is I will never fail to thank Tyra. What Tyra set out to do in this business, I will always say — and especially for Top Model, initially — she set out to change the world; to change what the modeling industry looked like, sound like, felt like and expected. And she did that for me.”

The 5’6″ reality TV star has defended Tyra Banks in the past. In a 2024 interview with AP, reacting to then ANTM backlash, “she said, “We forget that Tyra is not Jesus… Every intention she had was pure.”

Watch the full interview, below:

