What Is Bariatric Surgery And Why Is It So Popular?

Bariatric surgery is a weight loss procedure you can opt for if you’re overweight. The procedure will help reduce your intake of food, making it ideal for long-term weight loss.

Worldometer reports show that at least 300 million adults are clinically obese. Obesity is a chronic disease. If you’re obese, you risk developing serious medical conditions.

Treatments include getting weight loss surgery. If you’re suffering from class III obesity, consider trying bariatric surgery. It is one of the most effective and long-term treatments for obesity.

What Is Bariatric Surgery?

Bariatric surgery is a weight loss treatment. Your doctor may recommend it if you’ve tried other weight loss methods and they are not working for you. They may also ask you to consider it as a treatment option if you have high-risk obesity-related problems.

This weight loss surgery will change your digestive system. As a result, the number of calories you can consume reduces.

With these changes, your body can maintain weight loss. You can expect a healthy lifestyle post-surgery that includes exercising and eating a proper diet.

What Are the Different Types of Bariatric Surgery Procedures for Weight Loss?

Bariatric surgery will help you treat severe obesity. Here are the different bariatric procedures explained to help you make a choice.

Sleeve Gastrectomy

With Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy, about 80% of your stomach is removed. You will often remain with a stomach size and shape that looks like a banana.

The new stomach carries a small amount of food, helping reduce your calorie consumption. Unfortunately, the surgery is a non-reversible procedure.

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass (RYGB)

The gastric bypass is the most common bariatric surgery. Gastric bypass benefits include:

The process is standardized and refined

Dependable and long-lasting weight loss

Effective for the reduction of obesity

During the procedure, your surgeons at Richmond University Medical Center will first create a small, egg-sized pocket from the top of your stomach. The much larger remaining part of the stomach is bypassed, so it no longer carries any food.

Next, the small intestine is divided and connected directly to this new pocket so food can pass through. The part that drains the bypassed stomach is reconnected further down, creating a Y-shaped pathway.

Finally, the digestive juices from the bypassed stomach and upper intestine eventually mix with the food downstream. This process reduces the amount of food you can eat and the calories your body can absorb.

Adjustable Gastric Band (AGB)

The Adjustable Gastric Band is a silicone device put around the top part of your stomach. It helps reduce the amount of food you can eat.

Once you get the band, you’ll feel full. When you eat, food will pass through your stomach normally, but the small intestine’s opening limits it. The AGB is a minimally invasive surgery that allows you to go home soon after the procedure.

Biliopancreatic Diversion With Duodenal Switch (BPD/DS)

The Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch starts with the formation of a long, tube-shaped stomach. With the procedure, a big part of your small intestine won’t be used. You can get this surgery if you want to improve the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Single Anastomosis Duodeno-Ileal Bypass with Sleeve Gastrectomy (SADI-S)

The SADI-S is the most recent type of bariatric surgery. Here is what you can expect:

Formation of a smaller tube-shaped stomach

Division of the first part of the small intestine

Measuring a loop of intestine and connecting it to the stomach

SADI-S only has one intestinal connection performed for you. As you eat, food goes from the pocket to the latter part of the small intestine. It is effective for blood sugar control.

Why Did Bariatric Surgery Become Popular?

Reports from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health show that usage of weight loss injections has doubled. Despite the increase, this procedure remains popular. Here is why:

Superior Weight Loss and Long-Term Results

If you undertake bariatric surgery, you can expect a lot of long-term weight loss. Unlike temporary weight loss techniques, surgery changes your digestive system. This procedure makes you feel full faster, offering long-term weight loss.

Improves Type 2 Diabetes Control

If you have type 2 diabetes, you may notice improvements in your blood sugar levels after surgery. Sometimes, people may notice the disease go into remission.

Lowers Risk of Heart Disease

Having excess weight puts a lot of strain on your heart. Bariatric surgery can help you lower your blood pressure and cholesterol levels. These strategies offer better heart health support.

Enhances Mobility and Joint Relief

Too much weight can take a toll on your back and knees. After the surgery, you may experience less joint pain. Additionally, you can move around easily.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Qualifies a Patient for Bariatric Surgery?

Not everyone can qualify for weight loss surgery. If you want bariatric surgery, your BMI should be 40 or higher. You should also have at least one serious obesity-related health condition.

You can also qualify if you’ve tried other ways to lose weight through diet or exercise, but have been unsuccessful. If you have type 2 diabetes, heart disease, or chronic joint pain, the surgery can help offer relief.

However, the surgery isn’t a quick fix. During bariatric surgery recovery, you have to follow a strict diet and exercise regimen. Additionally, you have to attend follow-up appointments.

How Painful Is Bariatric Surgery?

After bariatric surgery, you will experience some pain. The level of pain will depend on the type of surgery you choose and your pain tolerance.

A few days or a week after surgery, you will notice that the pain and discomfort have reduced. With proper pain management, pain becomes manageable.

What Is the Age Limit for Bariatric Surgery?

There is no strict age limit for this surgery. You can have the surgery done as long as you’re between the ages of 18 and 65. Consult with your doctor to find out if you’re a good fit.

Improve Your Health Outcomes With Bariatric Surgery

Bariatric surgery can help you achieve your weight loss goals. Aside from losing the excess weight, you will notice an improvement if you suffer from some medical conditions, such as hypertension and diabetes. If you need long-term results, consider it as a treatment option.

