Why More Patients Are Researching Cosmetic Procedures Longer Than Ever

Source: Nikola Stojadinovic / Getty

An increase in younger-aged patients and varied demographics is opting for cosmetic procedures for reasons such as boosting self-esteem and confidence, contouring the body after rapid weight loss or childbirth, the influence of social media’s selfie culture, and the rise of more minimally-invasive options. The vibe around getting enhancements has changed.

While folks once whispered and joked about the Jacksons’ nose jobs, cosmetic surgery is no longer considered taboo. Porsha Williams went live with one procedure, Cardi B constantly jokes about staying on the surgery table, and Kelly Rowland wrote about her post-pregnancy breast work. From rhinoplasty to illegal butt shots, celebs and social media influencers allow curious patients to see potential results.

According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, liposuction was the top procedure in 2023, followed by breast augmentation, with the United States accounting for most procedures worldwide at over 6.1 million. More quick procedures that allow patients to immediately go home are helping increase the statistics.

Do you think you need a facial or body rejuvenation? It’s important to first understand the reasoning behind the rise in more cosmetic alterations and what goes into patient decision-making.

Why Has Cosmetic Surgery Become More Popular?

With over 5 billion social media user identities, it’s hard to escape people showing off their perfect look from surgery or app filters on TikTok or YouTube Channels. The normality of online meetings for remote work or live streaming events has created what some call “videoconferencing dysmorphia,” where people may stare more at themselves online rather than the people they’re talking to. Therefore, people are more self-conscious about facial aging and their overall appearance through fluctuating body trends.

Thanks to quick, minimally invasive procedures, some don’t have the patience for signs of aging to show. That’s why more people in their 20s and 30s are already using fillers and Botox. Busy lifestyles where people may be balancing different jobs and family demands help make the accessibility of more low or no-downtime procedures even more alluring.

If you watch shows such as My 600 Pound Life, you understand that extreme weight loss often comes with significant sagging skin. Additionally, giving birth can create changes in the body that more weight loss won’t fix, such as flatter breasts. With body contouring and lifting procedures, people have more options to repair a post-weight-loss body.

People now see cosmetic procedures more as another self-care option and not something to hide or be ashamed of. There’s more research and insight about the risks and benefits, as well as more experienced providers, particularly those who specialize in surgeries for different ethnicities.

What Are Some Aesthetic Research Insights for Cosmetic Surgery?

A report from The American Society of Plastic Surgeons states there’s unprecedented demand for cosmetic work, with some businesses seeing a 47% increase in clients. Additionally, 40% of patients cited willingness to pay anything to feel good after the pandemic and remote work, making recovery time easier, as reasons to pursue it.

The report also lists the top cosmetic procedure trends between 2021 and 2022 as:

Liposuction

Facelift

Breast augmentation

Tummy tuck

Breast lift

Ethnic Identity

There is more patient trust in aesthetics when they can see that they can get a procedure that enhances their appearance instead of making them look like someone totally different.

Some related trends include:

Ethnic-specific rhinoplasty

Better customization and targeting

Body contouring that works with curves

More advanced techniques have allowed more African Americans to correct a facial feature, such as their nose, without succumbing to a Westernized standard of beauty. Therefore, more are opting to simply define their nose more instead of completely eliminating its ethnic structure.

Minimally invasive options like chemical peels and laser hair removal, and surgical procedures like liposuction, were the most common choices among the 1.7 million African Americans who had cosmetic work done in 2020.

Some Cosmetic Surgery Considerations

Whether undergoing a minimally invasive procedure such as laser skin tightening or something more invasive like a full mommy makeover, it’s vital to do your due diligence, particularly when it comes to surgeon qualifications. At Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Inc., patients are under the care of an experienced plastic and reconstructive surgeon with over 20 years of experience and board certification.

Patients should always:

Check for board certification

Do a few consultations to find the right fit

Ask for before and after photos

Understand the risks

Make necessary health adjustments

Depending on your lifestyle, you may need to adjust your daily routine by stopping smoking, reducing alcohol intake, or losing additional weight. For example, surgeons recommend that patients be within ten to 15 pounds of their ideal weight before pursuing a tummy tuck.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Procedure Takes Ten Years Off Your Face?

To remove that many years off your face, you may want to consider a surgical facelift. This option helps to tighten sagging skin and muscles to provide long-lasting rejuvenation. You can also get non-surgical options like Botox, laser treatments, and dermal fillers for temporary improvement.

What Is the Best Skin Treatment for Black People?

With advances in cosmetic procedures, Black women have more options than ever to enhance their aging skin care routine. In addition to proper hydration and gentle cleansing, more Black women are considering options such as laser treatments, chemical peels, HydraFacials, and micro needling.

However, when considering laser skin care treatment, find a professional trained on using lasers that are safe for melanated skin, such as the Nd: YAG (1064 nm) laser. A professional chemical peel can also help improve texture and pigmentation under the care of a professional who uses the appropriate formula.

Don’t Be Ashamed of Cosmetic Procedures

Getting cosmetic procedures may provide the confidence and rejuvenation that your skin or body needs. After all, thanks to advancements in treatment and a variety of trained professionals, a busy Black woman can find someone who can suit her customized needs.

From an ethnic rhinoplasty to laser treatment to body contouring that can work with your curves as opposed to against them, you may turn back the hands of time with very little or no recovery time.