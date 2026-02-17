Signs You Should See A Doctor – Not Just Rest – For Persistent Spine Pain

Source: Organic Media / Getty

Spine pain in the neck or lower back is often the cause of many lost work days. You can take time off to rest so that the pain goes away, but it never does. If you’re uncertain about your persistent spine pain, you need to know the signs that call for immediate medical attention.

Reports from the NCOA show that about 16 million adults in the U.S. experience back pain. Lumbar muscle sprains and strains are often the most common causes of lower back pain. If you’re in pain, it’s important to track the severity of your symptoms and how long the pain lasts.

Pain that goes away within 72 hours after resting shouldn’t worry you. However, gradual pain that doesn’t go away should be a cause for concern.

How to Tell If Spine Pain Is Serious?

Most people have experienced spine pain at some point in their lives. You can experience it as a dull ache that goes away in a few days or severe pain that lasts for weeks. Here are signs you need to schedule doctor visits for spine pain:

You’ve Experienced Pain for Over a Week

Most back pain will go away after a few days of resting and performing home remedies. However, if you’re dealing with pain for over a week, a medical consultation for back pain may be overdue. Your doctor will conduct tests needed to help get to the bottom of your pain before it becomes worse.

You’re Experiencing Pain that Spreads to Other Body Parts

Sometimes, you can feel pain in your spine as well as other body parts. Spinal pain may spread and affect your:

Arms

Hips

Legs

Buttocks

The pain happens due to the interconnected nerves that can send pain signals to other body parts. If you’re experiencing this, you may be suffering from herniated discs or nerve compression. A spine specialist will diagnose the problem and prescribe pain relief measures.

You’re Experiencing Numbness or Weakness

With chronic back pain, you may often feel sensations of:

Tingling

Numbness

Weakness

These symptoms are often a sign of nerve irritation or damage. If you leave nerve pain untreated, you may face permanent damage or disability.

Your Pain Becomes Worse in Certain Positions or During Specific Times

If you experience back pain that worsens when you’re in certain positions or becomes intense at night, it may be a sign of a more serious problem. You may have a fracture, nerve compression, or an infection.

You’re Having Issues With Urination or Your Bowels

If you experience spinal pain that makes you lose control over your urination or bowels, then it’s time to get help. These symptoms are a sign of cauda equina syndrome, a condition that makes the nerves in your lower spine paralyzed.

You’re Experiencing Persistent Pain After an Accident

Globally, about 37.3 million falls per year are so serious and require medical attention, as per NetCE. If your fall leads to spine pain, it’s time to see a doctor. A comprehensive back pain diagnosis can address the issue before it causes a lot of suffering.

What to Do When You Have Chronic Back Pain?

If you’re experiencing persistent spinal pain, you shouldn’t be pressured to do surgery. Here are nonsurgical spinal health tips you can try out first:

Physical Therapy

Exercise is a reliable chronic back pain treatment. Some physical therapy exercises you can try out include:

Aerobic exercises

Core strengthening

Stretching and flexibility exercises

You should try under the guidance of your doctor. They will prescribe exercises that match your condition and comfort level.

Mindfulness and Meditation

Chronic spinal pain can make you strain emotionally. Your spine specialist may refer you to a psychologist to manage the emotional problems that come with chronic pain. During sessions, you may have to do:

Yoga

Meditation

Tai chi

Diet Change

Some food you’re eating may be highly inflammatory, increasing your pain. Consult with your doctor to see if your diet may be making your pain worse. If it is, they may recommend ways to change it.

Pharmacologic Treatments

From oral to topical medication, all types of medicine can help you manage chronic back pain. However, these drugs often have unwanted side effects. Work with your doctor to find medication strategies that directly address the cause of your spinal pain.

When Is Surgery a Good Idea for Back Pain?

While surgery is invasive, you may experience symptoms that make it a necessary option for you. Here is when surgery is ideal for you:

Weakness in limbs

Gait and balance problems

Worsening bowel/bladder issues

Surgery becomes an option for lower back pain if your doctors confirm the cause by imaging. You can also opt for it if other treatments haven’t been helpful.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is The Disease That Attacks The Spine?

Ankylosing spondylitis is a condition that causes inflammation in your spine. Over time, this inflammation can cause some spine bones to fuse together. Doctors can sometimes see this on an X-ray. When they can, it’s called ankylosing spondylitis.

Other times, the damage doesn’t show up on X-rays yet, so doctors use blood tests and other scans instead. This early stage is called nonradiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Why Take Blood Tests for Back Pain?

Doctors don’t generally use blood tests to diagnose back pain. However, they can use it to rule out other conditions. Your doctor may recommend a blood test to determine the underlying cause of the pain.

What Qualifies a Person for Pain Management?

If you have acute or chronic pain, you may need a pain management plan. A comprehensive plan can have interventions that deal with pain that lasts a few days. Some interventions doctors perform include spinal cord stimulation, radiofrequency ablation, or epidural steroid injections.

Aside from managing physical pain, good pain management should also cater to your emotional well-being. This plan should also include psychological therapy and rehabilitation programs.

Consult Your Doctor for Persistent Spine Pain

Persistent spine pain needs immediate medical attention. You need to visit your doctor once you notice pain that doesn’t go away and affects your quality of life.

