Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

Agbobly Drops G-Star Denim Collab At NYFW

Togolese Designer Agbobly Debuts G-Star Denim Collab During NYFW

He grew up wearing the label in Togo, and now he’s created a cool new piece with them. Enter limited edition Denim 03.

Published on February 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Agbobly launched his brand in 2020, celebrating Black, queer, and immigrant narratives.
  • G-Star gave Agbobly creative freedom to design a limited-edition denim piece with a built-in corset.
  • Agbobly emphasizes the personal nature of design and the collaborative effort behind building a brand.
NYFW: Agbobly Launch With GStar
Source: HB/Lauren Evette Williams / HB

Togolese-American designer Jacques Agbobly was the focus inside G-Star’s Soho store this week. The brand hosted a New York Fashion Week (NYFW) gathering to celebrate his latest collaboration. Guests filtered through the space to preview the drop up close. Racks of denim, T-shirts, jackets, and streetwear filled the store as drinks and small bites circulated throughout the evening.

Agbobly launched his namesake label in 2020. The brand celebrates Black, queer, and immigrant narratives. His work blends West African heritage with modern silhouettes.

The launch celebrated Agbobly’s new collaboration with G-Star. The project introduced a limited-edition denim design.

 I grabbed the designer for a few seconds at his launch event.

“It’s such a blessing because it came at such an important time in my life,” Agbobly told me. “I’ve always loved G-Star. It’s one of the brands I grew up wearing in Togo.”

This wasn’t my first time speaking with Agbobly. We first met during his NYFW debut at the Black in Fashion Council showroom, and his attention to detail stuck with me. Catching up with him again — this time celebrating a collaboration with a legacy cultural streetwear brand — felt even more exciting as he continues to grow his brand.

‘They Let Me Do What I Wanted’: Agbobly Talks About His New G Star Collab

Agbobly said, “When they reached out, I was like, I’m down. It was such a beautiful synergy. They flew me to their headquarters in Amsterdam and let me dive deep into their archive.”

The designer used the visit as inspiration. “They let me play. They let me do whatever I wanted.”

For the collaboration, Agbobly unveiled a limited-edition pair of jeans. The flared, low-rise silhouette includes a built-in corset for structure and support. The cool new pants are made from NEO RAW denim, created to stay crisp over time. The jeans are available now online and in stores starting at $320, with sizes ranging from waist size 23 to 33.

Agbobly shared that the collab is currently just one piece, but there may be more coming. “I can’t say anything yet,” he said with a smirk.

Our conversation happened between hugs, gift exchanges, and warm greetings as friends and guests poured into the store. Even in the middle of the celebration, he took a moment to speak honestly about what people don’t always see behind the scenes of fashion.

“It takes a lot of hands and a lot of people to prop up a designer and a brand. It takes a lot of creative guts to put yourself out there. The things I design are very personal to me. It’s like a baby.”

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

fashion most recent nyfw relationships style

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Rome Flynn wins MVP 2026 NBA All-Star - Celebrity Game

All The Stars: The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Brough Out GloRilla, Queen Latifah & More, Rome Flynn Named MVP

Bossip
Theatre Communications Group's 2024 Gala "Our Stories"

Todd Tucker Fires Back At Kandi Burruss Over Squatting Allegations, Claims She Kicked Him Out

Bossip

Surya Bonaly’s Backflip Was ‘Illegal’ In 1996 — So Why Is It ‘Revolutionary’ Now That A White Man Is Doing It? [Op-Ed]

MadameNoire

Chanell Sykes Went Viral Trying To Recreate Teyana Taylor’s Curly Pixie — Then Teyana Pulled Up And Finished the Job [Exclusive]

MadameNoire
Trending
7 Items
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Gallery: Fine A** Photos Of Black British Heartthrobs Just Because

Grandmother holds baby granddaughter in kitchen while helping daughter prepare a meal for the family
2 Items
Lifestyle  |  Sammy Approved

15 Black Superstitions Passed Down Through Generations

10 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Celebs Slay With Culture & Style At The Fifteen Percent Gala

Adrienne Maloof And Niecy Nash-Betts's Holiday Celebration
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Niecy Nash-Betts Threw A Star-Studded Holiday Party Everyone’s Still Talking About

BOXING-US-PAUL-JOSHUA
Pop Culture  |  Shamika Sanders

10 Thirsty Tweets About Anthony Joshua

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close