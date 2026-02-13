NYFW: Frederick Anderson FW26 Looks We're Still Thinking About
NYFW: See The Frederick Anderson Fall/Winter 2026 Looks I’m Still Thinking About
The fantasy of a runway will always excite me. But what I love even more is when the runway presents looks I can actually imagine in my own closet. That’s exactly what happened at the Frederick Anderson Fall/Winter 2026 show on February 11 at Nebula during New York Fashion Week (NYFW).
This was the first runway show of my February 2026 NYFW season, and Frederick definitely set the bar. His collection was packed with fringe fits, lace moments, and sequin stunners. I was wowed from the very first look.
As a fashion contributor who moves between events, lunches, pitch meetings, and nights out, I’m always looking for pieces that do a couple of things. They need to feel different because I love to stand out. They need to make my body look amazing. I love when the curves are curving, and the body is bodying. And they need to be comfortable. Jumping in and out of Ubers and sliding from seat to seat practically demands ease and wearability.
Frederick Anderson Fall-Winter 2026: A NYFW Runway Inspired by Nina, Amy, & Black Expression
Frederick Anderson built this collection around soul singers Nina Simone and Amy Winehouse, and the show made that clear from the first moment. Ambre Iman opened the runway singing Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” while wearing a black Anderson design.
Anderson presented 34 looks using Chantilly lace, wool tweeds, tulle, chiffon, and metallic laser-cut vegan leather. The Memphis designer shared that the collection was about finding strengthand beauty in the dark.
“I wanted to write a story about finding strength in all the blackness,” Anderson told press. “We’re in a black time, and you can find an inner strength in that. Throughout the collection, there’s all these layers and different fabrications that layer on top. It’s all in the details and it’s all for the woman to enjoy. It isn’t for everyone.”
From my front row seat, I studied every detail as the looks moved down the runway. These are the five looks I’m still thinking about.
1. The Chic Black Lace Dress
The knee-length black lace dress gave classic, polished, grown-woman energy. The fit hugged the body beautifully while the lace added depth and texture. I could wear this to church, brunch, a gallery opening, or dinner. Add a pillbox hat and gloves and the look feels instantly chic.
2. The Nude Slinky Halter Jumpsuit
This jumpsuit was a moment. The nude tone elongated the body and the halter neckline created a long, sleek line. I could immediately picture how this would hit. It’s the kind of piece that makes getting dressed feel easy but still dramatic.
3. The Modern Disco Silver Suit
This silver suit delivered full 70s disco energy with a modern twist. The shimmer bounced off the runway lights and demanded attention. This is the outfit you wear to holiday parties, events, or any night you want compliments all evening.
4. The Black Fringe Statement Look
Fringe showed up in a big way. Anderson spaced the strands farther apart, creating movement and letting the garment breathe. The result felt playful, sexy, and bold.
5. The Green and Black Lace Mix
This look surprised me in the best way. A green lace suit layered over a sheer lace print created texture, contrast, and drama. It also felt sexy too. So, fashion-forward while still feeling wearable.