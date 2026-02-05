Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

Stefon Diggs Teases Possible Ring For Cardi B

Stefon Stays Hints At Possible Proposal To Cardi B, Says ‘WAP’ Is His Favorite Song

When asked if Stefon Diggs would be buying a ring for Cardi once he won his own, he kept things quite vague.

Published on February 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

If Super Bowl-bound Stefon Diggs gets a ring on Sunday, could his “WAP” WAG CardB expect a proposal? That’s the question being asked—and answered, albeit vaguely, by the Patriots player.

The wide receiver recently sparked marriage chatter after offering a careful yet playful response to a reporter’s question about his “WAP” WAG, Cardi B.

On Tuesday, Feb. 3, a reporter asked whether a ring might be in Cardi’s future. And in true media-trained fashion, the answer was just vague enough to send social media straight into speculation mode.

Diggs laughed it off and replied, “It’s on the agenda, maybe. I gotta get mine first though.”

It’s clear that Diggs is not confirming anything, but he is not shutting it down either.

The moment added fuel to a relationship timeline that has already felt fast, public, and headline-ready.

Super Bowl LX Opening Night
Source: Logan Bowles / Getty

Diggs and Cardi have been romantically linked since February 2025 and went Instagram official that summer. By November, they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy affectionately nicknamed Baby Brim.

Diggs also raised eyebrows late last year when he referred to Cardi as his “esposa,” meaning wife, while speaking with the Patriots’ Spanish-language media. The clip instantly sent fans into wedding watch mode.

Cardi herself has leaned fully into supportive partner energy. She has been front and center, cheering Diggs on throughout the NFL season, even calling out sports commentators who doubted the Patriots during their playoff run. After New England’s AFC Championship win, the couple shared a celebratory kiss on the field, cementing their status as one of sports and music’s most talked-about duos.

Diggs has also shown love in subtler ways. During Super Bowl media availability, he was asked about his favorite Cardi B song. According to Yahoo Sports, he jokingly censored himself before hinting that “WAP” holds the top spot. Between the public affection, shared baby bliss, and mutual hype, the vibes are strong.

Check out him sharing his favorite Cardi song:

Still, engagement rumors have cooled before. When Cardi posted photos showing a massive ring on her left hand, speculation exploded until sources confirmed it was not an engagement ring.

Diggs’ latest “maybe” keeps the story right where fans love it: unresolved. For now, the couple seems focused on family, football, and enjoying their moment. As for wedding bells, it looks like we will all just have to wait and see if that agenda ever turns into an actual plan.

RELATED: Bringing The Bodega To SNL! Cardi B Takes On ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Musical Performances, Makes A Comedic Cameo

The post Ring Or Red Zone? Super Bowl-Bound Patriots Player Stefon Stays Vague On Possible Proposal To His ‘WAP’ WAG, Cardi B appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

Stefon Stays Hints At Possible Proposal To Cardi B, Says ‘WAP’ Is His Favorite Song was originally published on bossip.com

Related Tags

Trending

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 130

Bossip
Mompreneurs: Tameka Foster

‘I Should’ve Stayed In The Islands!’ Tameka Foster Arrested After St. Barts Birthday Trip — And the Bodycam Is Wild [WATCH]

MadameNoire
Serious thoughtful African student girl wearing glasses

Triggered By Black History? Why Black History Month Is Making People Uncomfortable... Again

MadameNoire

World Cancer Day: Tina Knowles, Dwyane Wade, Robin Roberts & Other Black Celebrities Who Survived & Thrived

Bossip
Trending
The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Arrivals
11 Items
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

From WNBA Court To Playmate Glam: Check Out Kysre Gondrezick’s Sexiest Photos

Peacock's "Days Of Our Lives" 60th Anniversary Celebration
Beauty  |  Keyaira Boone

How The Deep Plane Facelift Is Revolutionizing The Plastic Surgery Game

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
28:06
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Kristy Sarah Pops Out At The Grammys Amid Divorce Headlines

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 14, 2025
Pop Culture  |  Samjah Iman

Kysre Gondrezick Sizzles In Seductive Playboy Spread

68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
28:06
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

2026 Grammy Moments For The Culture You Need To See

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close