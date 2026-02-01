Subscribe
Pop Culture

Inside The Luxurious Grammy Gift Bag

What’s Inside The Luxury Grammy Gift Bag

Each year, the Grammy gift bags are curated by Lash Fary, a marketing guru who built his empire making swag bags for the stars.

Published on February 1, 2026

  • Grammys partners with Distinctive Assets to prepare luxury gift bags for stars and presenters.
  • Gift lounge features high-end products like jewelry, skin treatments, and nostalgic dolls for celebrity kids.
  • Grammys ceremony will feature top music artists competing for major awards like Song and Album of the Year.
Grammys Gifting Suite
Source: Keyaira Kelly / @KeyairaKelly

Hollywood’s love language is gift-giving, and the talent, presenters, and nominees for this year’s Grammys awards’ are about to receive big. For the 26th year in a row, the Grammys partnered with Lash Fary’s company, Distinctive Assets, to prepare luxury swag bags for the stars. HelloBeautiful was invited inside the Grammys official gift Lounge that is open to this year’s presenters, like hip-hop royalty Queen Latifah & Oscar-nominee Teyana Taylor during rehearsals leading up to the big show. “It is always a privilege to be even a small part of celebrating Music’s Biggest Night,” Fary said in an official press release. “After all these years, it’s gratifying to see that what we do is still enjoyed so immensely by so many. The appeal is real, and our mission remains quite simple: to deliver fabulous gifts while embracing inclusivity and philanthropy.”

The lounge is hosted at Tom’s Watch Bar at L.A. Live, just steps away from where tonight’s Grammys’ ceremony will be held at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The location is set up like a luxury-bazaar, glistening with gifts like lush blankets, complimentary, non-invasive, collagen-boosting skin treatments, collage-art selling upwards of $15,000, and museum quality, gold and platinum-plated jewelry. There was even a section dedicated to the dolls, literally. Designed as a treat to delight celebrity kids (or the inner child of a joyful adult, no judgement), there were 90s throw-back Bratz Dollz on display, as well as a Labubu-coded Mexican key-chain doll named Dr. Simi, inspired by an iconic pharmacist from the country. We also caught up with the reps for the 100 Billions Meals Challenge who have worked with musicians like Grammy-winner Jimmy Jam to fight against hunger by auctioning off a graphic guitar autographed by stars like M.C. Lyte. 

And of course, I had to slip off into the Urban Decay Cosmetics beauty gifting section where talent can design their own customized sampler of the brand’s best-selling products. Their long-wear setting spray is my personal fav for makeup-girlies on the go like me, or artists who need their beat to hold up through late-night, sweaty performances. 

After delighting themselves in gift-lounge goodies, talent will head to the Grammys’ ceremony where stars like Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, Tyler The Creator,  & Clipse will face-off to bring home some of the night’s biggest prizes, like Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

The Grammys airs Sunday, February 1 at 8:00p PST on CBS & Paramount +.

