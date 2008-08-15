ANTM Makes History…?

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

One the the competitors on the upcoming season of America’s Next Top Model, which returns to The CW on September 3, 2008, is transgender.

The inclusion of Isis, a 22-year-old who identifies herself as “a woman born physically male,” is being glorifed by GLAAD president Neil Giuliano as “an unprecedented opportunity for a community that is underrepresented on television.” And later, he adds that he applauds Tyra Banks and The CW for “making this historic visibility of transgender people possible.”

Evidently, Neil was sleeping when “I want to work for Diddy” premiered. Why else would he credit Banks for the historic visibility of transgender people through Isis when Laverne was introduced to the world over a month ago. But, I suppose all of that is besides my point.

Any and all topics surrounding gay, lesbian, bisexual, and/or transgender people will always be sensitive to someone. In fact, with the many who identify themselves as members of the LBGT community living alongside those who believe the Bible to be the unadulterated truth, I don’t foresee anyone coming to a consensus on whether or not such lifestyles are right or wrong.

What I find most interesting about the debate surrounding whether being gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender is right or wrong is the fact that both groups often use the Bible to legitimize their life choices.

Now, I refuse to preach a sermon, and I refuse to quote scripture, but whether you are religious or not, an eyebrow should definitely be raised.

Just something to think about…

