Menopause Hormones Double Breast Cancer Risk

Menopause is no fun, but recent research shows that taking estrogen and progestin pills for even a couple years greatly increases the risk for developing breast cancer.

According to a Time.com article,

It is clear that breast cancer rates plunged in recent years mainly because millions of women quit hormone therapy and fewer newly menopausal women started on it, said the study’s leader, Dr. Rowan Chlebowski of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“It’s an excellent message for women: You can still diminish risk (by quitting), even if you’ve been on hormones for a long time,” said Dr. Claudine Isaacs of Georgetown University’s Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. “It’s not like smoking where you have to wait 10 or 15 years for the risk to come down.”