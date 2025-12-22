Mompreneurs: Felicia Flores Opens Up About Alopecia And Creating Baldie Con

✕ This week on the Mompreneurs podcast, Baldie Con founder Felicia Flores speaks about conquering hair loss and gaining strength through community. Joining host Nancy Redd, the beauty philanthropist, alopecia warrior, and mother of two opened up about grief and how she turned a painful chapter into purpose. As the mastermind behind Baldie Con, the annual gathering celebrating “people living bald and bold,” Flores has become a leading voice for “baldie” positivity, spreading joy and creating a safe space for women and children experiencing hair loss to come together and celebrate their beauty. “All My Hair Fell Out And Never Grew Back“ Flores had experienced hair thinning with the birth of her first daughter, but a devastating loss caused her to lose her crown entirely. Her second child, her “angel daughter,” passed away at just four months old due to a rare condition. “It took a huge toll on me. It took a huge toll on my hair,” she said. “All my hair literally fell out when that happened, and it just never grew back.” RELATED CONTENT: Model Jordan Emanuel Opens Up About Her Battle With Alopecia Source: Felicia Flores

Life didn’t pause for the grieving mother—whose first child was four at the time—to process losing her baby. “I had to put grieving on the backburner because I had to take care of my child,” she said. “I don’t have time to stop and grieve. I have to keep going.” “I had to function in this new norm of having to grieve a child, raise a child, and work to pay bills to survive.” When Flores was diagnosed with alopecia, she tried the recommended treatments—including topical creams and painful injections—but nothing worked. Overwhelmed by failed treatments, Flores reached a turning point. “I was done. It came to a point where it was like, I have to be able to accept the fact that I have alopecia and my hair may not grow back,” she said. “How do I make myself feel good about where I am and how I am viewed in this society?” “I Turned My Pain Into Something Positive“ With time, Flores has been able to process that difficult chapter and appreciate how she and her family emerged with courage and resilience. Since then, she welcomed another child, her son, who is now 12. “I’m so grateful to God that we’re managing and we pulled through. Some beautiful things have blossomed from that moment of me losing my hair because of that traumatic experience,” she said. “I decided to turn my pain into something positive.” She was inspired by the community of women she’d discovered online who were also living with hair loss. “I found a group of ladies who inspired me. And when I finally took that wig off and was able to accept me for me and realize that I wasn’t alone in that … that’s when I said, I can do this.” Flores immersed herself in the community, going to events and speaking with people about their experiences. Inspired by their strength and stories, her vision for something bigger started to take shape. “People need to hear this. People need to know that they’re not alone,” she said. “We need something to celebrate this bravery that we’re going through … And that’s when I said, we need something for all of us to come to so we can get information, empower each other, learn, and build a strong community that can lean on each other. That’s how Baldie Con came about.”