Redefining “Quiet Luxury”: How Black Women Are Making The Trend Their Own

Source: Yuliya Taba / Getty

Black women today are redefining what “quiet luxury” is and what it truly means, while looking and feeling as unstoppable as ever before. Black women are largely misrepresented or not represented at all in discussions about luxury, aside from a small number of individuals like Yara Shahidi, Rihanna, or Grace Wales Bonner.

We believe Black women define what quiet luxury is, and it goes further than the borders of just fashion. We’re here to provide a different perspective and allow you to think of quiet luxury a bit differently.

What Is Quiet Luxury?

Quiet luxury is a lifestyle aesthetic built around quality, intention, and the art of being subtle but impactful. Think of a soft black or brown leather jacket, a strong vanilla-scented fragrance, or Gabrielle Union or and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Black women are the definition of what it is to thrive in today’s society. Being a Black woman in the world means working three times as hard as their counterparts and showing up in places that were previously closed off while exuding the amount of confidence and style that says, “I’m supposed to be here.”

Black women have steered what quiet luxury is and what it means for the rest of the world. A critical component of looking good is feeling good, and feeling good starts before you put on that perfect fitted blazer and white button-down to pair with those balloon-legged trousers.

Your luxury lifestyle includes how you show up for yourself, your skincare routine, your diet, and the energy you consume.

Creating A Lifestyle Of Luxury That Screams Quiet

You have to first identify the lifestyle you choose to live. Quiet luxury is far from the designer logos and bold prints, but instead the love and energy you put into yourself.

This means:

Affirmations to start your day off positively.

Slow mornings that allow for your daily morning routines.

Mandatory spa days and going to your weekly yoga sessions.

You can refer to these as the essentials.

Once you take care of yourself on the inside, then you can focus on how you look, and it will be a seamless transition. Pairing your lifestyle with your wardrobe is a chef’s kiss when obtaining a quiet life of luxury.

When you’ve done the internal work, there’s no need to prove yourself or search for validation from outsiders. This becomes the standard for your life.

You don’t need the designer logos, but to look for items that add value to your life. Black women have the fortitude that no one else has, and that’s turning nothing into something.

When putting together a wardrobe that says style, it’s not about the clothes you wear but how you wear those clothes. The dollar amount doesn’t define its luxury, but how you feel wearing it that piece does. Quiet luxury can be bold with style, and that’s due to the persona.

A Life Of Quality

When investing in your life, it’s essential to understand that living a quality life is the true barometer of how good your life will be. Black women are admirably defining their quality of life by a plethora of things.

Yes, it can be that Maison Margiela “Tabi” boot or that Bottega Veneta tote bag, but it can also be a self-care day or making your cycling class on a random weeknight.

Quiet luxury is about those parts of your life that make you feel whole and complete, and it doesn’t scream to the world that it’s luxury. It screams to your inner self, “I’m doing a marvelous job, and I feel good doing it.”

Investing In Your Legacy

When it comes time to invest in the that bag that you can pass on to the next generation of girls in your family, they’ll quickly understand the value of living a quality life. It teaches them to value quality materials and a life that doesn’t scream, “You have to see me to value me.”

You can define quiet luxury as whatever you see fit as a Black woman, and that holds power. The trend isn’t in the idea of quiet luxury alone, but also in the trend of how Black women show up for themselves every day when the odds are already stacked against them.

Quiet luxury is a way of life that depicts not only your fashion style but also your individualism and how you portray your unique identity and self-empowerment. This means showing up to your boardroom meeting, having lunch with a client, completing your 10th consistent yoga session, or rewarding yourself with a spa day with your bestie.

The Luxury Checklist

If you want to ensure you have a quiet luxury lifestyle, here’s a simple checklist to follow:

Define your style and understand how you want to live your life.

Quiet the noise and limit distractions to zero.

Invest in yourself through this lifestyle journey.

Always be intentional with the decisions you make.

Build an attitude and always remain confident and stay resilient.

Curate a wardrobe that matches your lifestyle.

Eat a healthy diet, but reward yourself with a healthy and affordable treat occasionally.

STAY FIERCE.

The True Meaning Of Luxury

It’s important to understand, as you start this journey, that luxury doesn’t always have to be loud and equate to money.

Quiet luxury is a mindset and a way of life that portrays how well you show up for yourself and how you feel while doing it. Your wardrobe may be the language that speaks to others, but your confidence and empowerment as a Black woman will transcend far more than you can imagine.

Always remember: quiet luxury looks good on you!