How To Recreate Teyana Taylor’s Edgy Streetwear Vibe

If you weren’t watching MTV in the mid-to-late 2000s, you may have missed some of the most iconic events in pop culture that set trends we still see today.

It was 2007 when Teyana Taylor hit the scene with arguably the most polarizing parties ever on My Super Sweet 16.

She’s an entertainer from Harlem, NY, a place that most consider the fashion hub of NYC, both then and now, when it comes to style, confidence, individualism, and edgy streetwear.

Harlem has been a fashion staple since the Renaissance. Legends like the “Godfather of Street Fashion” Dapper Dan and Cam’ron, with his iconic pink fur, paved the way, leading straight to Teyana Taylor’s one-of-a-kind style.

In essence, Harlem has defined what it means to be streetwear fly.

What Is Streetwear?

Streetwear is a style that transcends industries but started in the hip-hop and skateboarding culture. The term is practically synonymous with pop culture.

The music you listened to, the community you came from, and the foods you ate were all impacted by this idea of street style. In fact, streetwear is forever impacting how consumers view fashion and how fashion houses interact with consumers.

Components Of Streetwear Style

Graphic tees are the cornerstone of streetwear style, along with your latest must-have sneakers.

Remember watching your favorite sitcom and showing your mom those Jordans Martin Lawrence had on that you couldn’t afford? Or how about your favorite TLC album and wanting the tour merch?

These ideas drive the market today as we recreate moments, and now we are a part of it. That calls for long lines on Saturday morning sneaker releases or thrifting for that graphic tee. Streetwear is made up of many aspects that keep consumers searching for the next hot thing.

When you think of edgy streetwear, you may think of just graphic tees, baggy denim, and the latest hyped sneakers, and that’s the epitome of it, but it gets deeper.

Here’s your streetwear checklist:

Style

Individualism

Creativity

Confidence

Impactful

My Super Sweet 16

Teyana Taylor was introduced to the world from the hit show, MTV’s My Super Sweet 16, after signing a record deal with another street icon, Pharrell Williams.

Arriving in the most lavish dress and custom Nikes, Teyana Taylor was primed for the moment and the life she was carving out.

Her style has always been unique, and it fits her big personality. She’s defined what it means to bring street style to the ladies, which some may consider tomboy femme, but that’s just how great she is.

Rocking a fresh pair of Timberland boots or “butters” with a wide-leg blue denim paired with a 90s R&B group tour tee is what defines streetwear, bold but fly.

Teyana has always been known for her graphic tee, baggy pants, and sneaker fits, and the style has always fit her well while being effortless and intentional. Her oversized fits are now more prevalent in the fashion world and can be seen on others more than ever before.

Today, you may see Teyana in a bold red Chanel skirt with a sleek white blouse with heels, but her vibe still screams edgy and street with an elevated flair that works flawlessly.

Style Icon

When you think of style icons, who comes to mind? Style icons are those who have a particular style and set trends that the masses hope to recreate.

Teyana has taken the edgy streetwear look and mastered it, effortlessly making any look she puts together a viral moment.

Sport a navy blue Yankee fitted cap with a fitted, sleek cream pantsuit and heels, or baggy patchwork denim with a form-fitting crop top and trench coat to capture the look of Teyana by mixing edgy streetwear and high fashion.

Mixing edgy streetwear and high fashion has shown us how impactful streetwear truly is.

Dapper Dan made the most iconic brands (LVMH, Gucci, Chanel) popular in the urban community by taking their designer prints and customizing everything from coats to hats for people’s favorite artists of the ’80s and ’90s.

Take those same fashion houses with prominent brands today, like Balenciaga, and see how streetwear is so important.

Confidence Is Not A Question

Your style is defined by your confidence, and when we talk fashion, there’s never been a need to question the confidence of Teyana Taylor.

She’s bold, adventurous, self-empowering, and fearless. This is only part of the equation that makes up the edgy streetwear style, but likely the most important.

Consider how you get dressed as a form of art and the ideas you have to put an outfit together. Teyana is an artist, and it shows in her motherhood, music, choreography, and fashion.

Recreating The Look

Fashion is forever evolving, and trends come and go, but the basis remains the same. It’s not the clothes that make the person, it’s the person that makes the clothes.

Your individual style will never go out of style, and it’s okay to pull looks from fashion icons to incorporate into your own vibe.

There are two parts to pulling off the streetwear vibe: your mentality and what you wear.

Mentally, remember:

Confidence should be unwavering

You’re doing this for you and no one else

There’s no right or wrong when it comes to fashion

Be bold and make a statement

Create a vibe you feel comfortable with. To build your wardrobe, you need:

The Silhouette: Think baggy on the bottom, fitted on top. Pair oversized cargo pants or vintage men’s denim with a tight crop top or a sports bra. This “Aaliyah-esque” balance is the foundation of the look.

Think baggy on the bottom, fitted on top. Pair oversized cargo pants or vintage men’s denim with a tight crop top or a sports bra. This “Aaliyah-esque” balance is the foundation of the look. The Footwear: Shoes are non-negotiable. You need a rotation of high-top Jordans for the court-side look, and a fresh pair of Timberlands (the “butters”) for that gritty New York authenticity.

Shoes are non-negotiable. You need a rotation of high-top Jordans for the court-side look, and a fresh pair of Timberlands (the “butters”) for that gritty New York authenticity. The “High-Low” Mix: Don’t be afraid to mix luxury with thrift. Teyana is a master of wearing a high-end designer trench coat over a vintage graphic band tee.

Don’t be afraid to mix luxury with thrift. Teyana is a master of wearing a high-end designer trench coat over a vintage graphic band tee. Accessories: Finish the fit with bold gold jewelry, layered chains, or a fitted baseball hat worn backwards or to the side.

Will Edgy Streetwear Last Forever?

Edgy streetwear isn’t a fad or a trend; it’s a way of life and a mindset you carry through your everyday challenges. There’s never a day when a graphic tee, baggy denim, and sneakers won’t fit the bill.

Remember, it’s not the clothes that make the person, but the person that makes the clothes. Ask Teyana Taylor… she came, she saw, and she conquered, and she’s still doing it her way. With the right mix of confidence and courage, you can, too.



