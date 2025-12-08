‘Mompreneurs’: How Keanna Sanders Is Transforming Childcare To Work For All Families

✕

Keanna Sanders is on a mission to transform childcare as we know it. Channeling her unique vision, creativity, and passion for helping children thrive, she’s building her childcare empire as the founder and CEO of Sanbridge Early Learning Centers. In this episode of Mompreneurs, the fashion-forward mother of two joined host Nancy Redd to share how she got started, what she’s learned along the way, and her vision for the future of her growing enterprise.

Currently serving the DMV area, Sanders’ expertise goes back to her own childhood, when she would help out her grandmother, who worked in childcare. “I was always around children,” she said. “I used to babysit all the time—the neighborhood kids, families, nieces and nephews. . .anybody that you could think of. So being able to take that love for children and working with my grandmother helped me get to where I am today.” By her early 20s, Sanders was a certified childcare professional. “I had all my certifications in childcare and I had graduated with my bachelor’s degree.”

“You’ve Got To Start Somewhere“

Sanders launched her first Sanbridge Early Learning Center “with eight children and three staff at my Winter Mill location.” The early challenges were real, but the business gained traction once the word got out. “Children started coming from everywhere. I wound up growing that business so fast,” she said.

Along the way, she learned how to tap into state grants and small-business funding opportunities—knowledge she now passes on to other aspiring entrepreneurs. Not long after launching her first site, she continued to expand. “About three years later, I bought the real estate as well. And then I had an opportunity to expand on a college campus,” she said. “I won that bid, and I just kept on expanding. And here I am today.”

“My Plan Is To Be The Childcare Mogul“

Today, Sanbridge includes a 24-hour facility with more locations that stay open until midnight. From day one, Sanders was determined to provide flexible care to families who don’t run on a nine-to-five clock. “Everyone doesn’t have a nine to five, right? These days, everybody hustles. Either they have some type of side business going, or they’re working three jobs,” Sanders explained. “So a lot of parents need non-traditional hours, which are extended hours past 6 o’clock. . .So we’re able to aid those parents and accommodate their schedules.”

Sanders is now focused on scaling Sanbridge, building out a franchise model and positioning the brand to become a household name. “You have to be creative in how you can expand. That’s what I’m going through right now,” she told Redd. “I’m expanding, I’m creating a franchise model, and it’s a lot of work.”

“My vision is to be the world’s leading childcare provider and provide quality services.” Keanna Sanders, founder and CEO of Sanbridge Early Learning Centers

Her commitment to supporting families goes beyond elevating childcare—Sanders also leads Baltimore Dynamic Women, offering mentorship and guidance on “life skills, business plans, and different aspects of being an entrepreneur,” said the serial businesswoman. “Every woman is dynamic in their own way.”

“My Dream Is To Create A Legacy For My Children“

Ultimately, Sanders pushes forward for her two teenage boys, who watched their mother build the business from the ground up. They grew up in Sanbridge’s care and at 16 and 19, they work alongside mom, helping out with the little ones. “I made sure that I had them involved as well,” said Sanders. “So everything that I did, they did. . .They were part of it, so they got to experience those things with me as I began the journey.”

At the heart of it all is the future she’s securing for her kids. “My dream is to create a legacy for my children,” she said. “I’m about generational wealth. I want my children to be able to have something to fall back on.”

Don’t miss out on the full conversation. Watch this episode of Mompreneurs above.

