Beyoncé Just Kicked Off Holiday Shopping Season With Ulta

Beyoncé Just Kicked Off Holiday Shopping Season — And She Did It In Cécred Style

The visuals are on point. The family slay is flawless. And our hair and beauty shopping lists might just be complete thanks to Bey (and Mama Tina).

Published on December 6, 2025

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line
Source: Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Media / Getty

Beyoncé has officially declared the holiday shopping season open, and she did it the Beyoncé way. We’re talking a glossy new Ulta Beauty ad that’s already taking over Instagram and YouTube.

Beyoncé Stars In New Ulta-Cécred Holiday Commercial

The video opens with a bright, glowing Ulta store — and in walks Bey. The Destiny’s Child leader looks confident like she owns the whole building. She’s wearing a sharp, all-white suit look: polished shoulders, clean lines, and the kind of power you expect from the MUVA of the BeyHive and a booming beauty mogul.

Her hair is bouncy, platinum blonde, and flawless. But then again, this is a Cécred ad. This is to be expected.

As she walks through the aisles, the camera follows her. When she reaches the Cécred display, she picks up her product and says with that soft, knowing smile: “Here it is.” Bey’s perfume also gets a cameo moment.

As with most major visual drops, fans immediately jumped into the comment sections with love. “Something about seeing Beyoncé in an Ulta store just scratches my brain in the best way possible,” wrote one. Others added, “MOTHERRRR,” “Running to Ulta!” and “Lemme walk in Ulta and see Bey.”

But, Wait, It’s Not Just Beyoncé – Check Out Mama Tina Knowles’ Ulta Commercial (And Vocal Skills)

But Beyoncé isn’t the only Knowles woman in her commercial bag. Tina Knowles is starring in her own holiday ad  – the viral “12 Days of Giftmas”-style commercial alongside the Kardashians and other influencers. (And she can also be heard singing in Bey’s personal ad.)

It’s clear that the Knowles’ are making their mark on hair and beauty this season – and we are here for it.

Cécred’s haircare line is rooted in Tina’s decades-long legacy as a salon owner and stylist. Together, Bey and Mama Tina are reminding the girls that healthy, nourished, textured hair is luxury, too. (And, perhaps, a gift for that special person in your life this season.)

