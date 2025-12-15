Your Holiday Glow-Up Guide: Get the Season’s Hottest Gadgets at Verizon

One of the best investments you can make is in your mobile devices. Think about it: You use them every day to capture memorable moments, set your schedule, stream your favorite shows, do work, and so much more. It only makes sense to get the best of the best.



And you can have luxe without breaking the bank this holiday season. Verizon’s got serious deals on some of the most wanted devices out there. And we mean that. Everyone gets a better deal with Verizon. Enjoy the flexibility of choosing multiple devices while saving money – because every dollar you spend matters.

And because we’re all about that peace of mind this season, know that every gift you wrap is backed by Verizon’s unparalleled support and the award-winning reliability of America’s Best 5G Network. From the best device offers to customizable plans, Verizon’s got you covered. This is your chance to give the gift of seamless connection.

Verizon makes it easy to score the hottest tech with a three-year price lock that keeps your monthly plan prices steady. Not an existing customer? Verizon invites you to bring in your bill and see how you can get more with Verizon. No one else offers their combination of customizable plans, exclusive savings, services and device offers – and they’re ready to prove it.

Shop confidently knowing you’re getting the best deal – period. Consider this your official guide to the hottest tech gifts. Read on for our most giftable gadgets and unwrap unbeatable deals at Verizon.



New Phones for the Whole Family

Be the holiday hero and surprise your family with new phones! Switch to Verizon and get four lines on Unlimited Welcome for $25 per line/month (on Auto Pay plus taxes and fees) and everyone gets one of the hottest devices on Verizon, no trade-in required. Devices include:

iPhone 17 Pro

There’s a reason why the iPhone is so popular. It’s so easy to use, it’s basically intuitive. And we haven’t even talked about the beautiful 6.3-inch display and the back camera with up to 8x optical-quality zoom. Find it in three colorways, including Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver.

Samsung Galaxy S25+

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ is set up with AI capabilities designed to make your day-to-day way easier. This phone is great for the person on your list who always wanted a personal assistant. Now Brief keeps you on track with a rundown of your day including weather, calendar, headlines, and more. It comes in four colors: Icy Blue, Navy, Silver Shadow, and Mint.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Like taking photos? Then you’ll love the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. Its rear camera has a telephoto lens that takes clear, detailed shots., Plus you can use Gemini AI to help compose and edit them. It’s like having your own art director in your pocket. This sleek and durable device has a battery life of 24+ hours and a 6.8-inch display. Grab it in one (or more) of its three shades.

Kid-Approved Tech

Need a gift for the younger kids in the family? This holiday season, get $75 off of a Gizmo Watch 3 or Gizmo Watch 3 Adventure with a connected device plan. Only parent-approved contacts can call or text the watch, and the watch can’t access any internet content. With a battery life of 24+ hours and three color options, Verizon’s Gizmo Watch introduces kids to wireless technology safely. Talk about a win-win!

Home Entertainment Made for the Entire Family

Does your family love streaming movies as much as we do? Verizon is making it easier for everyone to enjoy their holiday break with these home internet goodies.

New Verizon Home Internet customers can choose a Samsung 43″ Class Q7F QLED TV or Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G or a Nintendo Switch™, on Verizon, with select Home Internet plans.

Get a $200 Verizon Gift Card when you sign up for the Most Fios TV plan

New YouTube TV Base plan subscribers get $20/mo off for 6 months with any new 5G Home or LTE Home plans ($62.99/mo. for 6 mos., $82.99/mo. after)

For more holiday deals, visit verizon.com/deals. See here for eligible terms and condition.