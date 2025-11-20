Melanin Beauty Awards 2025: Best Moisturizers

Source:

As Jack Frost begins to nip at our noses and the sun sets earlier, it’s crucial that you have a moisturizer to rely on this season.

Moisturizers are often the ‘slept on’ step of the skin care routine, as it is often believed that they are not needed. In the dry, winter months, moisturizer is crucial. Not only does it provide a protective layer between your skin and the harsh winter air, but it also provides continuous hydration, helping to maintain the skin’s elasticity and softness, as well as preventing premature aging.

While the cream element in moisturizers its ideal for providing moisture, its the active ingredients that moisturizers are formulated with that keep your skin plump and fresh. Moisturizer ingredients are typically categorized into three main types: humectants, which attract water; emollients, which smooth the skin; and occlusives, which form a protective barrier to seal

in moisture. Some ingredients you should look for based on your skin type include hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides, shea butter, and dimethicone.

Moisturizers work to draw water from the atmosphere to keep the skin hydrated, while also softening and smoothing the skin by filling in the cracks. Think of your moisturizer as the top coat of your skin care routine – it also seals in other products and works to ensure that all the good stuff continues to work underneath.

Various moisturizers have different textures and layers of thickness. Gel moisturizers are ideal for those with oily or acne-prone skin because of their non-comedogenic formulas that hydrate without clogging pores, while cream moisturizers are ideal for those with dry, cracked skin. Some moisturizers contain fragrance; however, it is recommended to opt for fragrance-free products, as certain ingredients can irritate the skin and cause breakouts.

Moisturizer can be applied in various manners, from thick coats to thin layers, depending on the time of year and skin type.

While we have only four picks for moisturizers, it’s because we prioritize quality over quantity, and these are the cream of the crop in their category.

Keys SoulCare Firm Belief Smoothing Peptide Cream

Keys SoulCare understood the assignment when they created this luxurious creamy face cream with 5 Peptide Complex and snow mushroom extract that acts as the ultimate hydrator. Each bottle comes inscribed with a personalized message that makes skincare feel like self-care.

EADEM Cloud Cushion Dewy Plumping Cream

EADEM’s Cloud Cushion Dewy Plumping Cream is the kind of moisturizer that immediately wakes your skin. The formula melts in with a silky, bouncy finish; hydrating, brightening, and firming without feeling heavy. With ceramides, peptides, and niacinamide in concert, it leaves you smooth, even-toned, and ready to run the world.

Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer

Leave it to Rihanna to make SPF feel sexy. Fenty Skin’s Hydra Vizor is a lightweight, invisible moisturizer with SPF 30 that melts into every skin tone—no white cast in sight. Niacinamide helps even texture and tone, while Kalahari melon delivers deep hydration and a natural glow. Melanin Beauty Awards approved.

S’able Labs Baobab Moisturizer

We love a moisturizer that does it all. S’able Labs’— Founded by Idris and Sabrina Elba—Baobab Moisturizer feels like that one product you end up gatekeeping because it’s that good. It glides on silky, sinks right in, and leaves your skin plump and glowy. Over time, the combo of niacinamide, bakuchiol, and licorice root quietly puts in work on dark spots and texture. And the best part? It’s refillable and unisex—so your partner might “accidentally” start using it, too.

Face Masks

Biodance Bio Collagen Real Deep Masks

Meet the Biodance Bio Collagen Real Deep Mask — the TikTok sensation delivering true “glass skin” results. Packed with collagen, peptides, and deep hydration, it leaves your face looking lifted, luminous, and unbelievably smooth. Wear it overnight for an extra boost — giving brand-new meaning to the phrase “I woke up like this.” Move over, Beyoncé.

Caudalie Vinergetic C+ Pore Minimizing Instant Detox Mask

The Caudalie Vinergetic C+ Pore Minimizing Instant Detox Mask delivers a luxurious reset in minutes. The pink, sweet-smelling formula smooths, tightens, and refines pores on contact — leaving skin feeling firmer and freshly lifted. With every use, it evokes the experience of indulging in the most decadent beauty ritual in Paris.

Neutrogena x Danessa Myricks Hydro Boost Hydrogel Face Masks

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost face mask is a spa treatment in a package. This year, the tried and true brand teamed up with Danessa Myricks for their Get Glam Ready Skin Prep Set including this highly effective mask that feels so soothing on your skin. Your skin will feel quenched after one application.

Sunscreen

Toty Illumina Mineral Glow SPF 50+

We immediately fell in love with Toty’s Ilumina Mineral Glow SPF 50+. If you’re usually wary of mineral sunscreens because of that dreaded white cast—don’t be. This one melts right in, leaving behind a soft, sun-kissed glow (minus the actual sun damage). Formulated with iron oxides to protect against visible light and four levels of defense—UVA, UVB, Blue Light, and antioxidants—it’s as hardworking as it is beautiful. Bonus: it doubles as the perfect primer, gripping your makeup just right for all-day wear.

Supergoop! Glowscreen Soft-Radiance Drops SPF 40

Consider Supergoop! Mineral Glowscreen Soft-Radiance Drops SPF 40 another hit from the cult-favorite brand. This tinted sunscreen is a win for all skin types—including the sensitive ones. It’s lightweight, hydrating, and leaves skin looking naturally radiant. Packed with blue pea flower and strawberry oil to brighten and soften, plus mineral SPF 40 to help fend off the visible signs of aging, it’s basically your glow and protection in one effortless step.

Cay Skin Isle Nourishing Body Mist SPF 50 with Sea Moss and Hyaluronic Acid

Cay Skin’s Isle Nourishing Body Mist SPF 50 is a certified vacay essential. The ultra-fine mist glides on effortlessly, leaving skin hydrated and protected—no greasy feel, no white cast. It’s the kind of sunscreen you’ll actually want to reapply. Somebody tell Winnie Harlow we need this back in stock ASAP!