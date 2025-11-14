Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Ciara & Victoria Monét Have A Candid Chat About Motherhood

Ciara Reveals She Had To Learn To Embrace Her ‘Jello Belly’ In Candid Convo With Victoria Monét

Ciara and Victoria Monét sat down for a candid conversation about motherhood, career and self-care in a relatable interview on Level Up Radio.

Published on November 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ciara and Victoria Monet
Source: Ciara and Victoria Monet

Ciara and Victoria Monét sat down for a candid conversation about motherhood and the two opened up about motherhood in a way many mothers can relate to. While a clip of Ciara and Monet putting their knees to the test has gone viral, their convo was so much deeper than that.

During the honest chat, on Level Up Radio, Ciara revealed she learned to embrace, including what she described as her “jello belly.”

“My stomach will never be what it was before I had babies,” she revealed while discussing the things she’s stopped worrying about. “Listen, we keeps it cute under the shirts. I keep it cute under the high-waisted jeans, but the belly will never be the same,” She explained. “Underneath my t-shirts the facts are it’s a little like the skin ain’t quite tight like you know so I’ve stopped worrying about that because I cannot like it’s just what it is these are my beauty marks right so I’m like okay I’ve embraced that I find ways to like dress around it and for myself and so I love that I’ve stopped worrying about it.”

The “Body Party” singer decided to share that information because she knows there are so many women who could relate to it. According to Ci Ci, her first child Future Jr. laid on one side of her stomach. And after four children, her stretch marks are the inspiration behind her vulnerable song, “Beauty Marks.”

While Victoria Monét has abs of steel after one child, she can certainly relate to the pressure women and entertainers feel, even if it’s something as simple as face tuning a photo or using filers. “The fact that we are basing our idea of perfection on people who don’t even look like that themselves. You know what I’m saying? Because look at the cover of a magazine. It’s like you know that they’ve smoothed the skin and they inched it in and they you know the apps. We know a little touch. Yeah. You know what I’m saying? So, and that’s perfectly fine because most of the world won’t ever see you in person. So, do your thing. But also just know that not to base your beauty standards on something that’s not real. The filters, the That’s it. Because we’re real out here and once you step out of the matrix, you’ll see that it’s beautiful.”

The duo also teased their upcoming collaboration, which has fans on the edge of their seats. Watch the full conversation, below:

SEE ALSO

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

2025 GQ Men Of The Year

Party Like It's 1995: Pusha T, Malice & More Celebs Put On Their '90s Best For GQ's Men Of The Year Party

Bossip

Fine AF Fridays: 20 Stars So Sexy You’ll Need To Fan Yourself, Vol. 1 (Wait 'Til You See Kandi & Beyoncé)

MadameNoire
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

Cardi B Welcomes Her 4th Child, Her 1st With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs: 'This Next Chapter Is Me Vs. Me!'

Bossip
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: OCT 21 Big 12 Women's Basketball Media Days

Who Is Audi Crooks?—The Iowa State Hooper Taking Women's College Basketball By Storm

MadameNoire
Trending
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
Style & Fashion

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson’s Love Story Keeps Getting Cuter

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2025
Style & Fashion

Olandria Carthen Brings High Fashion Drama On The Cover Of ‘Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam’

Pop Culture

Rihanna, Queen Latifah & More Turn Out For Brandy & Monica’s Star-Studded L.A. Tour Stop

2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room
Pop Culture

‘Sorry To Everyone Who Got In Trouble For Cutting Their Hair Like Us’ — Salt-N-Pepa At The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Featured Session "IMO Live: Michelle Obama, Craig Robinson & Dr. Laurie Santos"
6 Items
Style & Fashion

7 Times Michelle Obama Gave The Girls ‘The Look’

2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Red Carpet
6 Items
Style & Fashion

Gallery: See The Best Fashion Moments From The Baby2Baby Gala, Lauren London, Ciara, & More

11 Black Plus Size Actresses Who Rule The TV Screen, Define Generations, & Inspire Us All
8 Items
HelloBuzz

11 Black Plus Size Actresses Who Rule The TV Screen, Define Generations And Inspire Us All

Lee Daniels Presents "Ain't No Mo'" First Preview On Broadway
Entertainment

Who is Mona Love AKA ‘Don’t Call Me White Girl?’

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners
SEE ALSO

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close