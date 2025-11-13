Newark Just Made It Easier To Buy Black This Holiday Season

Source: Courtesy of Audible / Courtesy of Audible

Tis’ the season to circulate the Black dollar. Three Black businesses are being added to the community of Newark, New Jersey, this holiday season with the help of Audible.

The audio storytelling firm has brought beloved bath and body brand Pooka Pure and Simple back to Brick City. They have also brought an innovative plant studio, Tansy, and community-focused wellness destination, HealHaus, to The Pillars, a massive retail hub designed to offer premium shopping experiences for the 70,000 monthly visitors to The Arts and Education District.

It is just steps from Harriet Tubman Square, and accessible on foot, by car, and on public transportation. It represents a shift in the city’s business landscape.

Black Business Deserves To Take Up Space

Fifteen-thousand square feet of retail space has been allotted to The Pillars. It demonstrates a deep commitment to helping these businesses thrive in a beautiful, modern, light-filled space.

Audible has consistently donated space and resources to creative endeavors. The Daryl Stewart Productions Holiday Show and the Newark Arts Festival have received their support. Their Innovation Cathedral has hosted community experiences.

This retail hub is taking their relationship with the Newark community to the next level. “Our newest location at The Pillars will be more than a retail space—it will be a platform for creativity and community connection,” said Shawna Christian, founder of Tansy.

Aisha Glover led the project. She is Audible’s Global Head of Urban Innovation. She champions Newark entrepreneurs.

“The Pillars exists in a community that seeks to support Black businesses. They will now have the chance to as they wait for the light rail, visit the Newark Museum of Art, or make a run to Whole Foods. Consumers won’t have to wait for a special event to grab their favorite candle or body butter,” she said.

“HealHaus has been a growing community since it first began in Brooklyn seven years ago. Newark’s vibrant community and rich cultural heritage make it the perfect home for our next chapter,” said Darian Hall, founder of HealHaus. “We’re excited to create a space in Newark where the local community can see themselves reflected in the work we facilitate.”

Bringing Back Black Beauty

Tackling brick and mortar buildouts can be difficult for any independent businesses. Black businesses that are traditionally underfunded have unique challenges that require support.

Fitch had a retail space in Newark’s downtown area previously. She is thrilled to be bringing her thriving online business back to the area. “Returning to Newark at The Pillars feels like home—now with an immersive vision for retail and creativity,” said Dawn Fitch, the founder of Pooka Pure and Simple. Shoppers will be able to engage with her company differently now.

Fitch is a New Jersey native who has been a fixture in the Newark business community for years. Her portion of The Pillars features perfumed air and an interactive mixing lab. Guests can purchase one of her pre-made products or create their own scents. The ability to make their own scents presents consumers with an experiential option they might have had to cross into the city for in previous years. Now they can have the same fun on their side of the Holland Tunnel. Fitch created a Friendsgiving Bloom Party bringing Newarkers to the experiences they seek in Brooklyn and Soho.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone to shop, blend, and celebrate with us,” she added.

Bringing Newark Forward

Queen Latifah is currently going viral for praising the beauty of Newark’s cherry blossoms and house music festivals. She stood up for the city on the ReLiving Single Podcast. A clip of her riding for the city is circulating.

The Pillars is another example of what Newark offers residents and visitors. It stands in contrast to assumptions and misconceptions about the city.

“This project is the epitome of the high-caliber innovation and community-focused development that drives Newark forward,” said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka.

“When we invest to bring new amenities to our neighborhoods while creating opportunities for local entrepreneurs, it strengthens the fabric of our whole city. The Pillars adds to the vibrancy of Newark’s Arts and Education District, and spotlights how we build a more equitable and prosperous city by reimagining spaces that serve us all,” said Mayor Baraka.

