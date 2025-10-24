KJ Smith Black And Skyh Black Share Photos Of Their Newborn Baby Girl

Subscribe
KJ Smith Black And Skyh Black Share Photos Of Their Baby Girl

KJ Smith Black And Skyh Black were having a home birth when suddenly, there was an emergency. They called their family mentor Tyler Perry, who sprang into action.

Published on October 24, 2025

US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-ARRIVALS
Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Sisters actress and All the Queen’s Men actor KJ Smith and Skyh Black recently welcomed their baby girl, Pryde JaNea Black, into the world and the loving couple shared images of the precious newborn with PEOPLE. The two can’t stop beaming over their bundle of joy, who was born 5 lbs., 11 oz. and measuring 19.5 inches long.

“I wake up every day and I’m just like, ‘I have a little being that is here,’ ” KJ gushed to PEOPLE. “She looks like a little angel. She’s so precious.” KJ and Skyh called the day she gave birth, the “hardest day of my life.” The two had planned an intimate home birth surrounded by family and friends, but after 48 hours of labor, plans changed.

 “It was really hard because … I was so dead set on having a natural birth, and I just knew it was going to work for me. It worked for so many people and I was like painfully optimistic.”

KJ explained how her mother’s intuition kicked in when she felt like something was wrong. “I just imagined having my baby girl in the pool of water and anyone could ask you, I had it all set up,” she shares. “I was in so much pain. I was in so much agony. And like I said, things had not gone [as planned], and it’s just a mother’s intuition. I was like, ‘Something’s not right with my baby,’ and I just knew that. And so I was like, ‘Someone give me my phone!’ And knew who to call.”

She called her boss, Tyler Perry, who immediately sprang into action. “His first question was, ‘What’s wrong?,’ [and] his next question was, ‘Where is Skyh?’ ” KJ explained. “I just hand Skyh the phone, and all I know is in the next minute. My whole family … is scrambling.”

According to KJ, the baby’s heart beat was dropping. They rushed to the hospital where she had an emergency C-section. Skyh said he feels “forever indebted” to their family mentor, Tyler Perry.

“I feel he saved my wife and my baby’s life,” he says. “He jumped into action, … and he made it possible.”

Congrats to the lovely couple.


