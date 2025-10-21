Subscribe
Ashanti Silences Body Critics With Cheeky Beach Body Post

Ashanti proudly shared a video of her beach body after critics reacted to unflattering photos of her in a bathing suit.

Published on October 21, 2025

2025 Atlanta Funk Fest
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Ashanti is proud of her curves, as she should be. The beloved singer and mother, who gave birth in 2024, showed off her curves in a bikini and coverup on Instastories after unflattering photos of her beach body recently made headlines. TMZ shared images of Ashanti frolicking with her and Nelly’s baby boy Kareem Kenkaide Haynes on the beach in the Bahamas, and while some fans praised the mama for flourishing in her natural frame, some criticized her body in the pink bathing suit.

Ashanti, who has always shared her love for the beach, didn’t shy away from the camera and flaunted it even more. In a second set of photos, on the beach in Barbados, Ashanti rocked a Pucci bathing suit and head scarf while throwing her hands in the air signaling her carefree demeanor. Still, the comments were split between praisers and haters.

The negative comments sparked conversation around unrealistic expectations on women’s postpartum bodies. We spoke to Ashanti around the premiere of her reality TV show, Nelly & Ashanti, and she spoke specifically about the unfair pressure women feel to “snap back.”

“I like to be in a bikini on an island, you know what I mean?,” she joked. “After having a baby, you go through those things as a woman, and I just feel like I wanted to inspire women that it’s OK, you don’t have to snap back the minute you step out of the hospital room.”

She added, “I feel like there’s so much on women, you know, to look a certain way and step a certain way. For me, it’s just putting your focus into you and making sure you’re OK mentally and healthy because you have to be strong for your child.”

We’ve always admired Ashanti’s body as #bodygoals. And she still is. Watching her carry life and continue to thrive as she rocks show to show is admirable. As fans noted, she is naturally glowing from within and we love to see it!

