Lady London Dishes On Tubi Docuseries 'Always, Lady London'

Lady London Opens Up About Vulnerable Tubi Docuseries ‘Always, Lady London’

We spoke to rapper Lady London about letting her guard down in her vulnerable Tubi docuseries 'Always, Lady London.' 'I didn’t dwell in self-pity, I decided to use it as power.'

Published on October 17, 2025

Lady London Gets Ready For Winter Editorial Shoot
Source: Joy Malone / Getty

The ever so poised Lady London is showing the world her vulnerable side in her new Tubi docuseries, Always, Lady London.

The emcee, known for her brains, beauty, and impeccable lyricism, gives fans a closer look at her journey as she navigates her career, the pressures of fame, and the recording of her debut album, To Whom It May Concern.

Known as a perfectionist to those close to her, this series also showcases London’s relentless work ethic and willingness to get uncomfortable when strengthening her skills on stage, proving that she’s both a poet and a performer.

The Howard University and USC alum also shares her life beyond music, highlighting both beautiful moments with her family and the hardships that come with grief and loss, as well as the pressure of pivoting from medical school goals to following her passion for music.

HelloBeautiful’s Char Masona chatted with Lady London about the three-part docuseries, shedding her layers, the words that are carrying her, and more. Check it out above!
Always, Lady London is streaming now on Tubi.

