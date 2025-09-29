Mompreneurs: How Corine Marie Made Reading Fashionable With The Bookmark

✕

This week on Mompreneurs, Corine Marie joined host Nancy Redd for a page-turning conversation about launching The Bookmark—the chic book carrier for stylish readers—and the whirlwind journey sparked by its overnight success. The mom of four, author, and inventor reflects on nearly a year since the Bookmark made its debut, and what she’s planning for her next chapter.

“I Wanted To Have Time With My Daughter“

Before becoming a mompreneur, Marie had a steady nine-to-five at the bank, but she wanted more—more time with her daughter, more flexibility, and a creative outlet. “One of the biggest motivators for me is being a mom,” she told Redd. “I obviously wanted my daughter to have a different life than the one that I grew up living. She’s my biggest motivation.”

A creative visionary at heart, Marie was drawn toward something bigger. Early on, the savvy seamstress ran her own fashion studio, designing custom clothing for local clientele. Also an avid reader, Marie wrote a romance novel and began brainstorming how she would promote it. Ultimately, she dreamed up The Bookmark—her way of “marrying the two worlds” of reading and style.

The Bookmark has since taken the spotlight, going viral and turning books into a must-have fashion statement. “It’s funny how business works. It’s exciting,” she said. “When I do release my next book, I have a bigger audience now.”

She’s thriving in this creative space. “For me, it’s all in the same pot, just me allowing my creativity to flow, trying things, and putting them out into the world.”

“I Don’t Have A Quitter Mentality In Me“

A track star in high school, Marie got a taste of the work ethic and competitive drive required to get to the top. “I learned a lot about entrepreneurship from track,” she said. “For me, it goes hand in hand. I took a lot of those lessons that I’ve learned about grit and wanting to win, and I use them still today.”

Growing up in foster care, sports opened doors to opportunities that set her up to succeed. “One of the things that saved me in life was running track. It got me a college scholarship. It helped me get out of my situation that I was in,” she reflected. “Sports was a place where I learned a lot about business and entrepreneurship. You can’t quit. Talent only takes you so far … It’s really going the extra mile.”

Part of going the extra mile to win in business was studying the art of marketing to sharpen her skillset. Marie knew how to create—the next step was learning how to effectively promote her business.

“I’m Looking To Scale It Even Bigger“

Social media ended up being her key to success. Marie first posted The Bookmark online in October 2024, and it was an instant hit—selling out her first run in less than a month. “I went from selling 100 in three weeks to having like a thousand on backorder,” she recalled. “And that was the beginning of it.”

