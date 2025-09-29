Subscribe
Entrepreneurship

Mompreneurs: Making Books A Style Statement With Corine Marie

Mompreneurs: How Corine Marie Made Reading Fashionable With The Bookmark

Corine Marie shares the story behind The Bookmark, the super stylish book carrier that became a viral sensation.

Published on September 29, 2025

This week on Mompreneurs, Corine Marie joined host Nancy Redd for a page-turning conversation about launching The Bookmark—the chic book carrier for stylish readers—and the whirlwind journey sparked by its overnight success. The mom of four, author, and inventor reflects on nearly a year since the Bookmark made its debut, and what she’s planning for her next chapter.

“I Wanted To Have Time With My Daughter

Before becoming a mompreneur, Marie had a steady nine-to-five at the bank, but she wanted more—more time with her daughter, more flexibility, and a creative outlet. “One of the biggest motivators for me is being a mom,” she told Redd. “I obviously wanted my daughter to have a different life than the one that I grew up living. She’s my biggest motivation.”

A creative visionary at heart, Marie was drawn toward something bigger. Early on, the savvy seamstress ran her own fashion studio, designing custom clothing for local clientele. Also an avid reader, Marie wrote a romance novel and began brainstorming how she would promote it. Ultimately, she dreamed up The Bookmark—her way of “marrying the two worlds” of reading and style.

The Bookmark has since taken the spotlight, going viral and turning books into a must-have fashion statement. “It’s funny how business works. It’s exciting,” she said. “When I do release my next book, I have a bigger audience now.”

She’s thriving in this creative space. “For me, it’s all in the same pot, just me allowing my creativity to flow, trying things, and putting them out into the world.”

Mompreneurs: Corine Marie
Source: Corine Marie

“I Don’t Have A Quitter Mentality In Me

A track star in high school, Marie got a taste of the work ethic and competitive drive required to get to the top. “I learned a lot about entrepreneurship from track,” she said. “For me, it goes hand in hand. I took a lot of those lessons that I’ve learned about grit and wanting to win, and I use them still today.”

Growing up in foster care, sports opened doors to opportunities that set her up to succeed. “One of the things that saved me in life was running track. It got me a college scholarship. It helped me get out of my situation that I was in,” she reflected. “Sports was a place where I learned a lot about business and entrepreneurship. You can’t quit. Talent only takes you so far … It’s really going the extra mile.”

Part of going the extra mile to win in business was studying the art of marketing to sharpen her skillset. Marie knew how to create—the next step was learning how to effectively promote her business.

“I’m Looking To Scale It Even Bigger

Social media ended up being her key to success. Marie first posted The Bookmark online in October 2024, and it was an instant hit—selling out her first run in less than a month. “I went from selling 100 in three weeks to having like a thousand on backorder,” she recalled. “And that was the beginning of it.”

Nearly a year since The Bookmark launched, Marie has sold more than 10,000 units from her ever-growing, curated collection. With demand for her product growing, the mompreneur is gearing up for a big restock coming soon.

“People Treat You How You Allow Them To Treat You”

Marie also opened up about her experience with patents and the importance of advocating for yourself and your product. Through trial and error, she learned how to protect her intellectual property, navigate copycats, and maintain control over her brand.

For Marie, setting boundaries and claiming ownership of her ideas has been just as important as creating them. “Don’t shy away. People treat you how you allow them to treat you,” she affirmed.

“Legacy Is Allowing Yourself To Dream And Believe In The Impossible”

With her youngest as her biggest cheerleader and motivator throughout this journey, Marie is pushing forward. She manifested her creativity into a thriving career through grit and flair—a mindset she’s modeling for her daughter. “Legacy is allowing yourself to dream and believe in the impossible,” Marie said. “I was conditioned to think a certain type of way—you graduate high school, go to college, get a job. Entrepreneurship was very much a part of me as a creative—learning the branding, marketing, and being able to pursue my dreams in that way.”

“There are so many ways that you can support yourself. You just have to go for it—put actions behind the things that you’re dreaming and let them unfold for you.”

Don’t miss out on the full conversation. Watch this episode of Mompreneurs above.

Catch New Episodes Of Mompreneurs Every Week

Welcome to Season 4 of Mompreneurs—where we spotlight brilliant Black women who are building their businesses and raising their families with strength and style. Join host and New York Times bestselling author Nancy Redd as these inspiring mompreneurs share their stories and the lessons they’ve learned along the way. Catch new episodes of Mompreneurs every Monday on MadameNoire’s YouTube channel or listen to the podcast online on the Urban One Podcast Network.

