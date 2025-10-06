Mompreneurs: Breaking Down Periods, Postpartum & Perimenopause With ‘The Period Doctor’ Dr. Charis Chambers

✕

Dr. Charis Chambers joins the conversation in this week’s episode of Mompreneurs. Known to many as The Period Doctor, Dr. Chambers channels her medical expertise and commitment to education and awareness as she unpacks everything from periods to postpartum depression to perimenopause—always free of judgment. The board-certified OB/GYN and new mom sat down with host Nancy Redd to speak about her journey and mission to empower and educate.

“I Love Working With Women—I Love Their Vulnerability And Their Strength”

Coming from a family of OB/GYNs, Dr. Chambers has worked alongside her father and brother in addition to running her own business. Obstetrics and gynecology wasn’t her intended path, but she grew to love the practice on her own terms. “I thought it was redundant. We’ve already got two OB/GYNs in the family,” she said. “I knew I was going in the direction of medicine, but I just did not think I would do obstetrics and gynecology.”

Ultimately, caring for women and being a voice for women’s health became her calling. “I love talking with them. I love their vulnerability and I love their strength. I love being an advocate for them,” she said. “It was just like, this is what I’m supposed to do.”

While Dr. Chambers established her own path, her father’s impact on her journey was undeniable. “His influence—the way he showed up, the way he was a pillar in our community—that obviously impacted my decision,” she said. “I’m really proud of what my father has built. I’m proud of how he’s impacted his community. I’m proud to be a part of that legacy and also say, ‘You know what? I have more to add.’”

“I Pride Myself On Being Able To Talk About These Taboo Topics So People Feel Called In Instead Of Called Out”

As a practicing OB/GYN and board-certified FACOG (Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists), Dr. Chambers realized she could connect with a deeper purpose through her practice. “This was a way to practice medicine but also lean into a ministry in my spirit—which was resolution, generational conversations, and bringing harmony into family dynamics,” she said. “I pride myself on being able to talk about these taboo topics with sensitivity, urgency, with education and medical accuracy as the foundation—so people feel called in instead of called out.”

The Spelman College alum is in the process of opening her own practice in Atlanta, continuing to forge her own lane while furthering her mission to empower young women and girls through compassionate and comprehensive reproductive health education.

“When You Build Something That Is Yours, No One Can Take That From You”

Throughout her journey as a multi-hyphenate doctor, educator, and businesswoman, Dr. Chambers discovered the power of reclaiming her gifts to build something she could call her own. “Thasunda Duckett says, ‘You rent your title. You own your character.’ Because titles are fleeting, positions come and go—but when you build something that is inherently yours, no one can take that from you,” said the doctor.

The Period And Puberty Parenting Revolution

Social media offered a way to connect with people beyond the clinic. “I want to be able to reach folks that can’t make an appointment with me,” she said. Through The Period Doctor platform, Dr. Chambers brings her perspective as a doctor and new mother, addressing everything from severe period pain and pelvic floor exercises to douching and menopause.

It’s all part of her mission to foster vital conversations about women’s health across generations. “What I’ve heard from my peers, a lot of millennials, we know we did not get the best period education—but we also know that our children, our nieces, whoever in our lives, we want to make it better for them.”

As she anticipates the release of her upcoming book The Period and Puberty Parenting Revolution—now available for pre-order—Dr. Chambers offers a roadmap for parents and caregivers to guide young women through puberty, menstrual health, and reproductive wellness with cultural sensitivity, compassion, and practical advice.

“I want people to feel empowered,” she said. “This book is for everyone, so I hope that it reaches everyone.”

“People Have Given Me Grace, And So I Give It Too”

Last year, the doctor and her husband welcomed their son, Joshua, who will turn 1 in November. After years of helping women through pregnancy and childbirth, Dr. Chambers got to experience pregnancy and motherhood firsthand. “I cannot count how many babies I’ve delivered, how many bellies I’ve checked—but when my baby first moved, I said, ‘I know you lying!’ It is so different to witness and to treat, and then to live it. And so, pregnancy and all of that has changed my perspective so much.

“I think the way I show up differently as a wife and mom is extending much more grace and being way more flexible. I used to be so much more rigid,” she reflected. “People have given me grace, and so I give it too.”

Don’t miss out on the full conversation. Watch this episode of Mompreneurs above.

