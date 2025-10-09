Subscribe
Angel Reese's Net Worth & Endorsements

Angel Reese Gets Her Wings: A Look Inside Her Growing Net Worth & Game-Changing Endorsements

Published on October 9, 2025

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Angel Reese’s glow-up season is officially in full effect. The 23-year-old WNBA star dominates the court and now the fashion world, too. Fresh off announcing that she’ll make history as the first professional athlete to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, take a look inside her growing net worth and game-changing endorsements (Fun Fact: The search query “angel reese net worth” has an average of 10k – 100k searches per month over the last 12 months!)

Victoria’s Newest Secret

Reese’s name belongs in every conversation when it comes to young Black women redefining success across sports, beauty, and culture.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the Chicago Sky forward wrote, “From Angel to a Victoria’s Secret ANGEL. I’m finally getting my wings.”

Check out the post here.

The brand echoed the sentiment in a statement shared with Page Six, saying, “Angel’s unparalleled athleticism and influence amongst the sports and fashion communities exemplify the bold power of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.”

It’s a full-circle moment for the athlete who attended last year’s show as a guest. Now, she returns as the main event.

Collecting Several Bags

Angel’s reign isn’t limited to the runway. According to Sportskeeda, she’s inked more than 20 endorsement deals, making her one of the most marketable athletes in women’s sports. Her multi-year partnership with Reebok, personally signed under Shaquille O’Neal’s leadership, marked the company’s first NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deal in years. As part of the contract confirmed by Sports Illustrated, Reese is expected to release her own “Angel’s Picks” collection and even her signature sneaker in 2026.

Reese’s portfolio reads like a dream vision board — Beats by Dre, PlayStation, Tampax, Amazon, Airbnb, Raising Cane’s, Mielle Organics, Bose, Reebok and Cash App, just to name a few.

Each deal reflects her authentic appeal and influence among Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences who see her as both aspirational and relatable.

According to On3, Reese’s estimated net worth now sits around $1.8 million and that number is only climbing. Between her growing fashion icon status and her record-breaking WNBA rookie season (where she led the league in rebounds and broke a double-double streak record), Angel is redefining what it means to be “that girl” in sports.

As she told People, “I hope I can inspire women and girls everywhere… we can dominate in our field and chase our dreams outside of it too.”

That’s the real flex. Congrats, Angel!

Angel Reese

