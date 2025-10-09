Subscribe
Nia Long Named Estée Lauder's First North American Ambassador

Nia Long Named Estée Lauder’s First North American Ambassador – And It’s About Time

The cultural icon's natural glow has just landed her a major beauty role - and we aren't surprised.

Published on October 9, 2025

Nia Long Named Estée Lauder’s First North American Ambassador - And It's About Time Breast Cancer Research Foundation 2025 Hot Pink Party
Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Nia Long is having a moment. The kind that reminds us why she’s set the standard for beauty, grace, and effortless confidence for more than three decades.

Nia Long Is The Face Of Estée Lauder

The 54-year-old icon, who’s been aging in reverse since Love Jones and The Best Man, is Estée Lauder’s first North American brand ambassador. The announcement dropped today in a major way. Check out Nia’s stunning headshot – hair flowing, skin luminous, and signature beauty that has made her a timeless star.

She shared the news on Instagram, writing: “OMG pinch me!  I’ve always admired Mrs. Estée Lauder’s belief that self-care isn’t reserved for special occasions – it’s an act of self-love. … To now join @EstéeLauder as their first Brand Ambassador for North America is such an honor, and I’m so proud to be part of a legacy that celebrates confidence and the beauty of every stage of life.”

In a press release, Estée Lauder’s Fiona Sainty explained why the brand’s partnership with Nia just works. “She is a powerhouse and a cultural force whose authenticity, confidence, and modern point of view on beauty resonate deeply with our brand values,” Fiona said.

… And Nia Is Also A ‘The Cut’ Cover Girl

The timing couldn’t be more perfect. On the same day the Estée Lauder news dropped, The Cut unveiled its latest cover featuring Nia, photographed in LaQuan Smith and Estée Lauder beauty. The profile captures her as reflective, radiant, and rooted. In other words – everything we love about Nia Long.

In the interview, Nia opens up about the rituals and mindset that keep her glow grounded. “Less is more, especially as you get older. Hydration is the biggest thing for my skin,” she shared.

She also revealed how her West Indian roots shaped her glow-from-within approach: “My Trini-Grenadian background has blessed me by the skin gods. I don’t take that lightly, and I take care of my skin.”

Her approach to beauty is balanced, holistic, and real. She has no problem admitting to turning to some products for help with her melanin glow.

Nia says she’s “always been a product junkie.” Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Serum is her go-to for keeping her skin clear, smooth, and radiant before flights or long days on set.

All The Reasons Why Nia Long Continues To Set The Standard

For generations, Nia Long has embodied what it means to be effortlessly elegant and completely authentic. Her glow is proof that every stage of life can be your best one when you lead with confidence and care.

Read Nia Long’s full cover story on The Cut.

