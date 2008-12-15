Christmas Tree shopping with the First Family

From Chicago AP

President-elect Barack Obama has made yet another pick, but this time it’s not for his Cabinet.

He and his two daughters went to a Christmas tree lot Sunday on Chicago’s South Side.

The trio and a friend of the girls hunted for the perfect tree as people gathered across the street to watch. After making their pick, all four headed back to an awaiting sport-utility vehicle.

Obama turned to the crowd and said, “Merry Christmas, everybody!” Then he waved and disappeared inside the vehicle.

