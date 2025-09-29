Subscribe
Kamala Harris Stuns In Sergio Hudson At The Phoenix Awards

Kamala Harris Delivers A Powerful Style Moment In Sergio Hudson At The CBCF Gala

The former vice president accepted two major awards at the Phoenix Awards Gala in a stunning burgundy Sergio Hudson gown that we are obsessed with.

Published on September 28, 2025

kamala harris in sergio hudson Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner
Source: Leigh Vogel / Getty

Kamala Harris delivered a major fashion moment at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards Gala on September 27, where she received the CBC Body Award and the CBC Board Chair Award. The former vice president stepped out in a stunning custom Sergio Hudson gown that was all about power, polish, and presence.

Kamala Harris Stuns In A Burgundy Sergio Hudson Gown At The Phoenix Awards

Her deep wine-burgundy dress — the color of the season — was floor-length, off-the-shoulder, and covered in sequins. The fabric caught the light beautifully, adding subtle sparkle to her look. Long sleeves and a fitted silhouette gave it a sleek, confident edge. Her gown was elegant without trying too hard and powerful without losing its softness.

The new memoir author’s beauty tied everything together. Soft curls framed her face, and her makeup had a natural glow. Pearl earrings added a classic touch, keeping the focus on her gown. The overall look was clean, polished, and timeless – exactly what we’ve come to love about the former presidential candidate’s style.

This wasn’t a one-off fashion moment. In fact, it was the latest chapter in a style book that Kamala Harris and Sergio Hudson have been writing for years. He has dressed her for some of her most memorable public appearances — from a sparkling sequined blue gown in 2023 to the sharp black suit she wore for the 2020 inauguration.

Kamala Harris & Sergio Hudson Are A Match Made In Fashion Heaven

He’s also designed countless suits for her campaigns and time in office, proving he understands how she wants to show up in the world.

Hudson has spoken openly about their style partnership. During the 2024 presidential election, he explained The Hollywood Reporter (THR), that Harris views fashion as part of her role as an elected official. This was especially true when speaking of her suits. Her clothing had to reflect the seriousness of her position and still be comfortable enough to wear all day.

“The emphasis was about ensuring she is taken seriously as an elected official; she never wants to be perceived as a fashion plate,” Hudson said to THR. “The first couple of years, the suits I did for her were only black, only navy, only gray. Now I feel like she’s a little more comfortable, so we’re designing suits in colors.”

Hudson shared his appreciation after the Phoenix Awards Gala, writing on Instagram, “What can I say but thank you, @kamalaharris. Your encouragement and belief in me have meant the world. Thank you for trusting us with this most special moment. It’s more than an honor to dress you, but even more an honor to be part of your story.”

Her look matched the power of her presence on stage as she accepted her awards and delivered a powerful speech. The night celebrated her leadership and legacy — and reminded us that Black women continue to lead, inspire, and make history in flawless style.

