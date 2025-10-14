Subscribe
Icons & Innovators: Celebrating Black Excellence

Icons & Innovators Soirée 2025: A Dazzling Celebration of Black Excellence in Denver

Published on October 13, 2025

Published on October 13, 2025

Icons & Innovators Soiree 2025
Source: @artshowbyashley

In its second year, the annual Icons & Innovators Soirée once again illuminated Denver’s cultural landscape. It delivered a powerful message of unity, joy, and groundbreaking achievement within the Black community. Held on Saturday, September 20, 2025, this highly anticipated event served as a vital platform to honor exceptional leaders. It also uplifted narratives that often remain underrepresented.

A Mission of Empowerment and Recognition

First, the soirée, dedicated to celebrating those actively shaping culture, advancing equity, and inspiring the future, unfolded as a dazzling testament to Black excellence and innovation. The Museum for Black Girls in Denver, CO, a venue deeply aligned with the event’s core mission of empowering Black women and girls, provided a fitting and resonant backdrop. This enhanced the evening’s festivities.

Icons & Innovators Soiree 2025
Source: @artshowbyashley

The “All-White Soirée” theme brought an air of elevated elegance. It created a sophisticated atmosphere for the curated guest list of 100 attendees. Distinguished honorees, influential community leaders, prominent media personalities, celebrated influencers, and innovative creatives gathered to acknowledge and celebrate the profound impact of the Black community. More than just an awards ceremony, the soirée strategically reinforced its role as a signature cultural event in Denver. It fostered crucial opportunities for connection, networking, and inspiration.

A Culinary and Experiential Journey

Guests embarked on an exquisite culinary journey curated by the renowned Chef Bri. Her masterful dishes added another layer of sophistication to the evening.

The success of the Icons & Innovators Soirée 2025 was further amplified by the generous support of esteemed Black-owned business sponsors. These included Cocoa & Onyx, a luxurious bag brand; Evre Self Care, a dynamic brand empowering young Black teens; and Black Girl Sunscreen, a revolutionary product specifically formulated for Black skin.

Best of all, interactive activations by Sol360 and Muse provided unique opportunities for attendees to capture the spirit of the event. They facilitated the creation of lasting memories and shareable content.

Honoring Visionaries: The 2025 Awardees

Icons & Innovators Soiree 2025
Source: @artshowbyashley

The heart of the evening was the recognition of remarkable individuals and organizations. Their unwavering dedication and innovative spirit have made significant contributions across diverse sectors. The 2025 Icons & Innovators Soirée proudly honored:

This year’s awardees spanned various categories, celebrating significant contributions in Food & Culture, Arts, Media & Storytelling, Music, Nightlife & Culture, Community & Advocacy, and Healing, Empowerment & Growth. In the Food & Culture category, Angie Wells received The Sweet Change Maker Award. Welton St. Cafe was honored with The Heart of Five Points Award. Migas Coffee earned The Daily Grind Community Award. For Arts, Media & Storytelling, Blake Jackson took home The Visionary Lens Award. The Curio Cabinet received The Creative Amplifier Award. Rachel Marie Hurst received The Runway Revolution Award, and Micah Smith was presented with The Voice of Truth Award.

In Music, Nightlife & Culture, DJ K-Tone was given The Beat of the Community Award. DJ TopShelf received The Always On Deck Award. Kevin Kain earned The Culture Catalyst Award, and GNC Productions secured The Rhythm & Roots Award.

There’s more…

Icons & Innovators Soiree 2025
Source: @artshowbyashley

The Community & Advocacy category saw Ashlee Wedgeworth honored with The Community Force Award. Esther Lee Leach received The Community Leadership Award. Next up, Tristan Swimms earned The Style & Solidarity Award. Pines received The Curator of Community Award. Wayne Watts earned The Purposeful Play Award, and Nigel Cova received The Sole of the City Award.

Finally, in Healing, Empowerment & Growth, Natalya King received The Restorative Power Award. Sade Cooper got The Power Builder Award. Kia Milan obtained The Trailblazer in Advocacy Award. Javon Brame received The Change Agent Award. Apprentice of Peace Youth Org took The Future Builders Award. Last but not least, Dane Washington received The Youth Champion Award, and Mile High HBCU Weekend got The Legacy Keepers Award.

Icons & Innovators Soiree 2025
Source: @artshowbyashley

Ultimately, the Icons & Innovators Soirée 2025 stood as a powerful affirmation of the talent, resilience, and boundless potential within the Black community. It underscored the critical importance of recognizing and celebrating those who tirelessly work to forge a more equitable and inspiring future for all.

